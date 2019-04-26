'Avengers: Endgame' taught us something really important about 3D ticket sales

If the only showing available for Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" was in 3D, would you pay to see it or wait a week to watch it in 2D?
That's the question many Marvel fans are facing as we reach the opening weekend of the hotly anticipated superhero flick.
As theaters fill up, single seats and tickets to 3D showings are some of the only options for moviegoers who haven't purchased tickets yet.
While there was resurgence of 3D films in the early 2000s, popularity for these movies has declined dramatically over the last two decades, particularly in the U.S. In 2018, tickets to 3D screenings accounted for about 16% of the global box office, hauling in around $6.7 billion. This was a decrease of 20% compared to 2017, according an annual report from the Motion Picture Association of America.
In the U.S., 3D wide releases decreased 21% over 2017, the MPAA reported.