Chevron's $1 billion in added buybacks hinges on bidding war for Anadarko

Chevron's plans to boost its buyback program by $1 billion depends on the oil giant winning a battle with Occidental Petroleum to take control of Anadarko, the company's chairman and CEO, Michael Wirth, confirmed Friday.

The oil major announced plans to hike the shareholder payout to $5 billion per year when it disclosed a deal earlier this month to buy Anadarko for $33 billion. Less than two weeks later, Occidental put a higher bid on the table.

Before the announcement, Chevron had planned to repurchase $4 billion worth of shares from investors each year, up from a previously announced $3 billion buyback program.

"The step up to $5 [billion] was a signal that this deal makes us even stronger," Wirth told analysts during a conference call Friday.

"It was an announcement we made to indicate our strong confidence in the cash flow accretion and value creation that this transaction enables, and so it is tied to the transaction."