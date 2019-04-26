FedEx downgraded by UBS on fears about the global economy

UBS downgraded FedEx to sell from neutral on Friday, saying the slowing international economy is weighing on the logistics company, which will see a multi-quarter period of limited growth.

The downgrade came after FedEx lowered its full-year 2019 guidance for the second time last month. FedEx CEO said "weaker global trade growth trends" led to the decline in revenue.

"Significant deceleration in Asia airfreight activity over the past six months and a sharp fall in the German PMI data clearly show the challenging environment for Fedex's International Package business and the difficulty in attracting new volume to TNT in Europe," UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz said in a note on Friday.

Shares of FedEx are down nearly 2% in premarket trading on Friday following UBS downgrade.

UBS also slashed its 12-month price target for FedEx to $161 from $171, and based on Thursday's close of $188.87, the target would translate into a 15% decline for the stock.

The analyst also cited the earnings report from rival UPS released Thursday, which provided evidence of the "mixed macro backdrop" including soft total revenue growth, Wadewitz said.

"Ground margin pressure in 3QF19 and lack of momentum at Express Europe / TNT are headwinds that are likely to persist. Cyclical backdrop is a source of risk for FedEx," he added.

UBS lowered full-year 2020 earnings estimates to $15.45 per share from $16.35 per share, below Wall Street consensus of $16.83 per share.