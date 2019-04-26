Many people nearing retirement and craving warmth think of Florida. Yet some destinations offer even more idyllic weather — if you're willing to look beyond the U.S.

A new report by International Living, a guide to retirement abroad, ranks destinations where you might think about spending your later decades by their weather. Of course, not everyone loves the heat.

"The sort of weather you prefer is a very personal thing," said Jennifer Stevens, executive editor of International Living. "And one of the strengths of our highest-scoring countries in the climate category is that they all offer a variety of climates, so retirees can find the spot that best suits their tastes — from steamy beaches to cooler highlands."

Here are the top five places on the list.