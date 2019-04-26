There is no threat to this bull market, says Wharton's Jeremy Siegel

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Sensing a threat, Wall Street banks instead partner with tech...

As technology companies move into consumer finance, Wall Street banks face the dilemma of beating them or joining them.

Financeread more

Elon Musk makes deal with SEC not to discuss Tesla's finances...

The two parties originally settled the charges in September, but the SEC later sued Musk saying he violated the terms of that agreement.

Technologyread more

Ford's earnings proved the automaker's risky bets are paying off

For the last several years it seemed like Ford could do nothing right, but despite a steep decline in first-quarter profits, investors are turning upbeat on the second-largest...

Autosread more

Here's who stands to get rich from Uber's IPO

Uber's top shareholders stand to gain billions of dollars from the company's expected IPO next month.

Technologyread more

Top OPEC, Saudi officials didn't discuss lowering oil prices with...

Neither the Saudi energy minister nor OPEC's chief discussed oil prices with President Donald Trump, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Energyread more

Amazon on pace to spend $7 billion on video and music content...

Amazon is providing more detail on its investments in video and music programming that are offered as an incentive to its Prime members.

Tech Driversread more

2020 contender Pete Buttigieg will return campaign donations from...

Buttigieg faced mounting pressure to disavow such contributions. He was the only major Democrat running for president not to make such a pledge.

Politicsread more

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to emphasize that the Fed is patient and will hold interest rates steady.

Market Insiderread more

uBiome, the health start-up raided by the FBI, had been double...

uBiome, a health-tech start-up, just got searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation.

Technologyread more

US economy grows by 3.2% in the first quarter, topping...

GDP for the first quarter was the best start to a year since 2015.

Economyread more

Ford surpasses Tesla in market cap on earnings rally, EV demand...

Ford's big gains after its first-quarter earnings led the 116-year-old automaker to pass the market capitalization of Elon Musk's struggling electric-car maker Tesla. The...

CNBC Global CFO Councilread more

'I would love it back' — Wu-Tang's RZA wants album auctioned to...

Wu-Tang Clan member RZA said Friday that he "would love" to get back the hip-hop group's single-copy album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," which was ordered forfeited to the...

Business Newsread more
Markets

There is no threat to this bull market, says Wharton's Jeremy Siegel

Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
Key Points
  • Money is moving into stocks and it looks like the trend is here to stay for a while, says Wharton's Jeremy Siegel.
  • "There is no threat, I think, to this bull market, certainly as you can see on the near term," he says.
VIDEO1:5101:51
China trade deal could spark a big rally, says Jeremy Siegel

Money is still moving into the stock market — and it looks like the trend is here to stay for a while, Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Friday.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday after better-than-expected economic growth offset a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

"This is an upward trending market. You can't go against it in this short run," Siegel said on "Closing Bell. "

"There is no threat, I think, to this bull market, certainly as you can see on the near term," he added.

On Friday, the Commerce Department announced first-quarter domestic gross product expanded by 3.2%, higher than had been expected. It was also the first time since 2015 that first-quarter GDP topped 3%.

However, companies like Exxon Mobile and Intel released quarterly reports that missed expectations. The results overshadowed stronger-than-expected numbers from companies like Ford Motor and Amazon.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 2,939.88 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed up 0.3% at 8,146.40 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 81.25 points to 26,543.33 and closed 1.5% below its all-time high.

Siegel said the markets have been moving up over the last two or three years by a couple of points — "very narrow."

That said, "it takes something really big to get that jolt downward and certainly we haven't had anything like that," he noted.

What's needed to "spark a really big rally" is a trade deal between the U.S. and China, he said.

After a year of escalating tariffs and trade war rhetoric, both the U.S. and China have been signaling more recently that progress is being made toward an agreement.

"Look at how many of the firms have warned, 'Oh there's a slowdown in China,'" Siegel said. "That would brighten that outlook dramatically."

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

More In Markets

Patti Domm2 hours ago
Thomas Franck6 hours ago
Patti Domm5 hours ago
Read More