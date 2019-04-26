Trump says people must get vaccinated amid measles outbreaks

President Donald Trump weighed in on measles outbreaks, saying Friday that vaccines are "important" and that people must get their shots.

Measles has been reported in 22 states this year. The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed 695 cases so far this year, the highest count since the disease was considered eradicated from the U.S. in 2000.

Yet Trump had been silent on the issue. In the past, Trump has questioned vaccine safety and mused that the way babies are vaccinated might contribute to rising autism rates. Scientists have repeatedly debunked a now retracted study from the 1990s that falsely claimed vaccines cause autism.