Wall Street analysts rave about Amazon's one-day delivery push: 'Game-changing'

In breaking down Amazon's first quarter earnings, Wall Street analysts focused on the company's announcement that it would shorten standard delivery for its Prime members to one day from two days.

The move was welcomed by analysts, who pointed to one-day Prime delivery as a way to further drive growth within Amazon's consumer e-commerce business while simultaneously distancing the company from its competitors.

"In a potentially game-changing announcement, AMZN on the call highlighted an incremental $800MM investment in 2Q19 to roll out free one-day delivery for Prime members," Cowen said in a note to investors.

"This IS Big News, if you believe in Shipping Elasticity, which we do. The faster you ship, the more people buy ... This could be a key growth catalyst for Amazon for some time," RBC Capital Markets said.

"We believe the move is consistent with AMZN's long-standing goal of convenience & selection, but also likely reflects the increasingly competitive retail environment ... we come away with moreconfidence in Amazon's ability to stabilize & potentially accelerate revenue growth," J.P. Morgan said.

Amazon shares traded slightly higher in premarket trading Friday following Amazon's earnings, which topped expectations.

Read what major analysts were saying about one-day Prime delivery: