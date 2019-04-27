Here's how much rookies make after the NFL Draft

Skip Navigation
Legal gambling from your phone could be a $150 billion industry,...

The two dominant sports betting apps in New Jersey are racing to capture the $150 billion sports-betting market, but they have a treacherous road ahead of them as they look to...

Why Amazon's ad sales growth has slowed (and why it may pick up...

Some of the hype around Amazon's ad business has faded and advertisers are thinking more carefully about which platforms provide the highest amounts of sophistication and...

Rebel Tesla rebuilder with a popular YouTube channel is now...

Rich Benoit turned his Tesla obsession into a viral YouTube channel. Now, he's opened the doors on an all electric car repair business outside of Boston.

Chinese stocks see worst week in months, but some China ETFs are...

The Shanghai stock market is down nearly 6% this week, but several exchange-traded funds that hold Chinese stocks are still beating the S&P 500.

Sensing a threat, Wall Street banks instead partner with tech...

As technology companies move into consumer finance, Wall Street banks face the dilemma of beating them or joining them.

Biden raises $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his 2020...

It's the highest first-day figure of any of the 20 Democrats who have launched campaigns to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House in the 2020 election.

Elon Musk makes deal with SEC not to discuss Tesla's finances...

The two parties originally settled the charges in September, but the SEC later sued Musk saying he violated the terms of that agreement.

Ford's earnings proved the automaker's risky bets are paying off

For the last several years it seemed like Ford could do nothing right, but despite a steep decline in first-quarter profits, investors are turning upbeat on the second-largest...

Here's who stands to get rich from Uber's IPO

Uber's top shareholders stand to gain billions of dollars from the company's expected IPO next month.

36% of adults have poor money sills and income stability—here's...

Parents should start teaching their children about money as early as the age of five, research suggests.

Top OPEC, Saudi officials didn't discuss lowering oil prices with...

Neither the Saudi energy minister nor OPEC's chief discussed oil prices with President Donald Trump, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Here's how much rookies make after the NFL Draft

The business of the NFL draft and rookie contracts

The National Football League's draft is one of television's biggest sporting events, with ratings that beat out NBA playoff games. The 2019 NFL Draft is underway in Nashville, Tennessee, and top recruits Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams have already been picked.

The annual draft is when pro teams fill their rosters with fresh talent, selecting top players from around the world, with a focus on U.S. college recruits. In 2018, of the more than 16,000 college football players who were draft eligible, less than 2% actually made it to the NFL.

But even if a player makes it onto the roster of an NFL team, not all draft spots are considered equal when it comes to contracts. There are sizable gaps in pay when you compare first-round to seventh-round recruits. Even players chosen in the first round can face big pay disparities in the range of millions of dollars.

Watch this video to find out more about the money behind the NFL draft.

