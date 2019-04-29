European markets seen mixed amid fragile sentiment; Spain's socialists win snap election

Skip Navigation
US-China trade talks are in 'final laps', Treasury Secretary...

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are now in the final stages, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, ahead of a meeting between negotiators from both sides in Beijing...

How Chinese apps like TikTok are quietly racking up American...

U.S. consumers may not know it, but some of the most popular apps they are using such as TikTok or Tencent's "PUBG Mobile" are developed by Chinese firms.

US and China need to show 'flexibility' as trade talks resume:...

"I think they are now pretty close to the moment where there will be a breakthrough," Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on...

Spain's Socialists bask in election glory, but pressing...

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated an electoral triumph in Madrid Sunday night but he and his party have multiple challenges ahead of them.

IMF warns of slowing growth and rising unrest across the Middle...

Slowing global growth and elevated tensions in trade and geopolitics are posing economic challenges for countries in the Middle East, according to the International Monetary...

Boeing waited until after Lion Air crash to tell Southwest safety...

Southwest, Boeing's largest 737 Max customer, said it did not know a safety feature was turned off until after the Lion Air tragedy.

What would happen if the US canceled $1 trillion of student debt

The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of...

US reportedly warns China over hostility by non-naval ships in...

The head of the U.S. Navy has warned China that hostile behavior from its coast guard and fishing boats will not be treated any differently from the Chinese navy, the...

Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed following better-than-expected US...

Japan is currently on a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.

Bart Chilton, former CFTC commissioner and high-frequency trading...

A family member told CNBC the cause of Bart Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

The UAE signed a $3.4 billion deal with China — and that 'isn't a...

The UAE and China signed $3.4 billion dollars worth of new deals on the weekend, as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Apple has been battered by bad headlines, but the stock keeps...

When Apple reports second-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, sales will be down from the same time last year. That's according to Apple's own guidance.

European markets seen mixed amid fragile sentiment; Spain's socialists win snap election

Key Points
  • The FTSE 100 is seen 11 points higher at 7,439, the CAC is expected to open 2 points lower at 5,567, while the DAX is poised to start up around 4 points at 12,319, according to IG.
  • Spain's ruling socialists clinched victory in the country's general election Sunday.
  • The result also saw Spain's Vox party gain 24 seats, making it the first far-right party to enter parliament since military rule ended in the 1970s.

European stocks are set to open mixed Monday morning, amid lingering concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

The FTSE 100 is seen 11 points higher at 7,439, the CAC is expected to open 2 points lower at 5,567, while the DAX is poised to start up around 4 points at 12,319, according to IG.

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

Market participants eagerly await a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Chinese factory data for further clues on policy direction in the world's largest economies.

It comes after the U.S. reported stronger-than-anticipated growth over the first three months of the year. Official data showed gross domestic product (GDP) stood at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019, beating analyst expectations.

The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan, rose approximately 0.4% Monday. Japan's financial markets are closed for a long national holiday this week.

Back in Europe, Spain's ruling socialists clinched victory in the country's general election Sunday.

The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) won the most seats over the weekend but fell significantly short of a majority needed to form a government alone.

The election result also saw Spain's Vox party gain 24 seats, making it the first far-right party to enter parliament since military rule ended in the 1970s.

