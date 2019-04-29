Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of strong and safe stocks that's also beating the market

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of safe stocks that's also beating...

Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.

Investingread more

Fed's preferred inflation gauge flat in March, up just 1.6% over...

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.

Economyread more

S&P 500 could pop another 15% on top of recent new highs: Wall...

"The second driver for this rally in the second half of the year" could be "better earnings" in addition to continued strength in the economy, says Jim Paulsen.

Marketsread more

US measles cases climb to 704 as the disease spreads among...

Nearly three-quarters this year's 704 measles cases in the U.S. occurred in unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Health and Scienceread more

Dems unveil infrastructure road map as Pelosi, Schumer prepare to...

The resolution, to be introduced Monday, is intended to provide a road map for party leadership ahead of Tuesday's scheduled trip to the White House by House Speaker Nancy...

Politicsread more

Trump says NRA is 'under siege by Cuomo' after New York AG opens...

Trump also chides the group for a leadership fight that has played out in public, saying the NRA "must get its act together quickly."

Politicsread more

Beto O'Rourke proposes $5 trillion plan to combat climate change

Beto O'Rourke pitches "world's largest-ever climate change investment," largely funded through changes to the tax code.

Energyread more

Disney's 'Avengers: Endgame' on pace to dethrone 'Avatar' with $3...

"Avengers: Endgame" is on pace to do something no other film has ever been able to do — surpass $3 billion at the global box office.

Entertainmentread more

Shares of Burger King's parent fall after earnings miss

Restaurant Brands International reports quarterly earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations as Tim Hortons' struggles continue.

Restaurantsread more

Anti-vaxxers are burdening economy, says NIH doctor, as measles...

"When people get sick, they lose work, they lose their finances from work, [and] they have hospital costs," says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Health and Scienceread more

Michael Avenatti says he will plead not guilty to fraud charges...

Prosecutors claim that Avenatti hid and then spent a $4 million legal settlement obtained in January 2015 in favor of a mentally ill paraplegic client, and hid a $2.75 million...

Politicsread more

Facebook expected to reveal details on entirely new business

Facebook's annual F8 developer conference on Tuesday promises to put a focus on the company's messaging apps as the social network shifts toward privacy.

Technologyread more
Investing

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of strong and safe stocks that's also beating the market

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • "Recent market performance indicates a clear investor preference for safe, high quality balance sheets rather than firms investing for growth, returning cash to shareholders, or paying down debt," says Goldman's chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin.
  • Goldman's strong balance sheet portfolio scored a 22% return year to date, beating the S&P 500's 17%.
  • The constituents include Facebook, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Monster Beverage, and Nvidia. 

If you think the market's record rally this year is feeding demand for companies with risky balance sheets splurging on everything from capital expenditure to share buybacks, Goldman Sachs said you are wrong.

Corporate America has ramped up its cash spending thanks to the corporate tax cut, but the spending isn't making the companies more appealing to investors. In fact, they still prefer those with strong balance sheets, said Goldman's chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin.

"Firms boosted total cash spending by 25% to $2.8 trillion in 2018. However, investors have not rewarded most forms of cash spending during the past 12 months," said Kostin in a note on Friday. "Recent market performance indicates a clear investor preference for safe, high quality balance sheets rather than firms investing for growth, returning cash to shareholders, or paying down debt."

Goldman created a strong balance sheet basket with 50 companies in the S&P 500 that screen high for working capital to assets, retained earnings to assets, operating income to assets, leverage ratio, and sales to assets. The basket outperformed a similar basket of weak balance sheet stocks by 15 percentage points since 2018.

The portfolio also scored a 22% return year to date, beating the S&P 500's 17% gain and the weak balance sheet basket's 20% return.

The constituents include Facebook, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Monster Beverage, and Nvidia.

"After two years of steady outperformance, strong balance sheets now trade at an 83% Price to Earnings multiple premium (a 94th percentile reading since 1980) to weak balance sheets," Kostin said.

More In Investing

Stephanie Landsman2 hours ago
Michael Bloom3 hours ago
Michael Sheetz2 hours ago
Read More