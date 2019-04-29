Nearly half a million UK firms in 'significant financial distress'

Skip Navigation
Fed's preferred inflation gauge flat in March, up just 1.6% over...

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.

Economyread more

Trump says NRA is 'under siege by Cuomo' after New York AG opens...

Trump also chides the group for a leadership fight that has played out in public, saying the NRA "must get its act together quickly."

Politicsread more

Dems unveil infrastructure road map as Pelosi, Schumer prepare to...

The resolution, to be introduced Monday, is intended to provide a road map for party leadership ahead of Tuesday's scheduled trip to the White House by House Speaker Nancy...

Politicsread more

Shares of Burger King's parent fall after earnings miss

Restaurant Brands International reports quarterly earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations as Tim Hortons' struggles continue.

Restaurantsread more

Anti-vaxxers are burdening economy, says NIH doctor, as measles...

"When people get sick, they lose work, they lose their finances from work, [and] they have hospital costs," says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Health and Scienceread more

Michael Avenatti says he will plead not guilty to fraud charges...

Prosecutors claim that Avenatti hid and then spent a $4 million legal settlement obtained in January 2015 in favor of a mentally ill paraplegic client, and hid a $2.75 million...

Politicsread more

Facebook expected to tout privacy in messaging at F8 developer...

Facebook's annual F8 developer conference on Tuesday promises to put a focus on the company's messaging apps as the social network shifts toward privacy.

Technologyread more

Apple accused of anti-competitive practices after removing rival...

Apple says it removed parental control apps for security reasons.

Technologyread more

Apple should surge more than 70% in the next 24 months, Gene...

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster gives his bullish case for Apple ahead of Tuesday's earnings.

Trading Nationread more

A Silicon Valley start-up is making cancer treatment for dogs...

Silicon Valley start-up One Health says it's too soon to publish data, but says many of its canine clients are living longer than would be expected using traditional...

Health and Scienceread more

Uber is pitching itself as the next Amazon as it continues to...

Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.

Technologyread more

Disney 'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office records with $1.2...

"Avengers: Endgame" has done the impossible. In just five days, the Marvel film hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office.

Entertainmentread more
Europe Economy

Nearly half a million UK firms in 'significant financial distress'

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • The property sector took the hardest hit, with 48,182 firms deemed to be in "significant financial distress" in the first quarter of 2019, a 13% year-on-year increase. 
  • Construction saw a 10% increase compared with the first quarter of 2018, while the number of distressed financial services firms climbed 5% over the same period.
Skyscrapers under construction in London.
Oli Scarff | Getty Images

New research from British insolvency firm Begbies Traynor revealed that 484,000 U.K. businesses are in "significant financial distress," which is 14% of all the economically active firms in the country.

The "Red Flag Alert" data also showed that the number of firms in "critical" distress, often a precursor to formal insolvency, rose by 17% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, prompting concerns that the U.K. could suffer a broader economic slowdown.

Property was the hardest hit sector, with 48,182 companies in significant financial distress, up from 42,512 in the first quarter of 2018, a 13% year-on-year increase.

Construction, often portrayed as the bellwether of the British economy, saw a 10% year-on-year rise in significantly distressed businesses, while financial services had 12,728 businesses affected, a 5% increase from the same period last year.

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said the incline in distress for capital intensive sectors such as construction and property was "bad news for the economy," as construction accounts for 17% of all U.K. businesses, employs 2.5 million people and contributes 6% of the nation's economic output.

"Worryingly this data shows that this economic malaise is spreading to the U.K.'s dominant services sector and does need to be stopped in its tracks by a combination of political certainty and a commitment to support U.K. business, particularly SMEs (small to medium-sized businesses) which are the 'engine room' of the U.K. economy," she said.

Executive Chairman Ric Traynor said Brexit uncertainty had hindered business growth and investment, but also highlighted that a combination of faltering European economies and a potential trade war between Europe and the U.S. could have a wider impact on U.K. businesses than its domestic issues.

But he suggested that record high employment figures and growing GDP (gross domestic product) showed the country's "economic foundations remain strong."

"If the government is able to right the ship over the next few months, providing greater certainty to businesses and regaining consumer confidence, then there is still time to head to calmer waters and avoid a storm," he said.

Barclays Chief U.K. Economist Fabrice Montagne, however, suggested that the U.K. picture across the first quarter of this year was not as bleak as the insolvency data suggested.

In a note published Friday, Montagne said that evidence of Brexit-related stockpiling, previously only implied in sentiment surveys, had become more evident in the hard data and boosted activity figures.

"GDP growth was robust through January and February as was job creation with the unemployment rate dipping to 3.9% while retail sales were exceptionally strong in March," Montagne said.

"Overall, the data support a strong Q1 GDP print, with some upside risks to the forecast of 0.4% quarter on quarter."

Against a backdrop of a less favorable global environment, a further adjustment in domestic demand means that Barclays economists are forecasting low levels of headline growth for a longer period of time.

Yet Montagne and his team are not forecasting a recession, rather GDP growth of 1.2% for 2019 and 1.2% for 2020.

