Here's why SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund places bets on unprofitable tech companies

Japan's SoftBank has gone from telecoms giant to being known worldwide as a powerhouse in tech investment. And its bets on household names from Uber to WeWork have made headlines, not least because of such firms' struggles to make a profit.

An executive at the company's $100 billion Vision Fund gave some insight Monday into how the tech-focused fund decides on what companies it invests in — and why making money isn't necessarily a deal breaker.

"We look for businesses that are addressing very significant pain points," the fund's managing partner for EMEA and Asia Munish Varma said at a fintech, or financial technology, trade show in London Monday. That means companies that are "addressing markets that are massive, with a product that clearly satisfies their needs."

For context, Varma was speaking alongside Rishi Khosla, co-founder and CEO of online lender OakNorth, which SoftBank's fund invested in earlier this year. OakNorth — unlike many tech firms that haven't yet booked a profit — has been profitable since 2017.