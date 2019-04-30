Advisors help clients tackle the complexities of Social Security

Tom Grill | Getty Images

Eva Dion's 62nd birthday meant one thing to her husband, Jim. It was time for her to collect Social Security. "I'm from the old school," Jim, 74, said. "Grab the money while you can." Yet before Eva made her decision, she mulled it over with her financial advisor, Carolyn McClanahan, the founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida. McClanahan, a certified financial planner, plugged all of Eva's details into a software program called SSanalyzer, which runs thousands of claiming strategies and spits out the best options. The findings didn't match up with Jim. Eva would be best off waiting until 70 to collect her Social Security, because her benefit would be much larger. Her health was good, and many years were likely ahead of her. Ultimately, Eva held back, though McClanahan had to often remind her and Jim that their patience would pay off.

"Every six months Jim said, 'I really think Eva should be claiming Social Security,'" McClanahan said. "It was really a challenge." When to actually claim Social Security — at the earliest age of 62 to the maximum age of 70 — is a complex issue and a very important conversation for financial advisors to have with their clients. If one of the main goals of financial advisors is to help their clients make decisions that are more rational than gut-derived, and be wealthier for it, it only makes sense that more planners are offering help with Social Security. Americans have a lot of anxiety about the social safety net program. A recent government report found the cost of the system will exceed its revenue next year for the first time since 1982. Meanwhile, the reserve fund is projected to run out in 16 years, at which point recipients will see reduced benefits if Congress doesn't step in. More than 40 percent of people say they worry about the Social Security system a "great deal," according to a recent poll by Gallup. Less than a third of Americans expect Social Security to be a major source of their retirement income.

"Nobody on Wall Street would ever leave this opportunity untouched," Kotlikoff said. Still, less than 5% of Americans wait until 70 to file. Some people — such as those in poor health, for example — shouldn't delay their benefits, and advisors can help their clients make the best decision based on their personal circumstances, said Joe Elsasser, founder and president of Social Security Timing (whose software Anspach uses). "Most people think it's claim early or claim later, or an individual decision instead of one coordinated across the household," Elsasser said. The reality, he said, is more complicated. A married couple, for example, could have more than 80 ways to claim their check. His software accounts for Social Security spousal, widow and survivor benefits, he said. Advisors also need to be able to understand the earnings test with Social Security, said William Meyer, co-founder of SSanalyzer. The government withholds benefits if a person younger than their full retirement age (66, for most people) earns above a certain amount.

