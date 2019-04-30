Alphabet is a 'black box' and isn't being straight with investors, says hedge-fund manager Dan Niles

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."The Fedread more
Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.Economyread more
Alphabet blamed declining engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.Technologyread more
"We don't want Instagram to feel like a competition," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Tuesday.Technologyread more
63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.CNBC Fed Surveyread more
Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."Politicsread more
Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.Retailread more
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.Politicsread more
Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...Politicsread more
The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
Hedge-fund manager Dan Niles said on Tuesday that the problem with Alphabet isn't just that it fell way shy of revenue numbers, but that the company didn't give investors enough of an explanation for the miss.
"It's a black box," Niles, founding partner at AlphaOne Capital Partners, told CNBC's Halftime Report. "When something goes wrong, you want an explanation. You're not getting one."
Alphabet shares tumbled more than 8%, the biggest plunge since 2012, after the company said that ad revenue growth slowed to 15% from 24% a year earlier and total sales missed analyst estimates by about $1 billion. Ruth Porat, Alphabet's CFO, attributed the slowdown to a deceleration in click growth at YouTube. But neither she nor CEO Sundar Pichai offered many more details.
Niles said his firm had been reducing its exposure to Alphabet heading into the report and plans to cut it even more. He's frustrated that company executives didn't make clear if this was a one-quarter issue or if it will persist. He noted that in its previous earnings report, investors were skeptical because of the company's capital expenses. Alphabet reeled in its costs and beat on profit in the first quarter, but now revenue growth is causing concern.
Some of his questions for the company relate to the macro online advertising environment, which appears strong. Facebook, Twitter and Snap all reported better-than-expected results in their latest earnings reports, and Amazon's ad growth was impressive, Niles said.
"You look at this and go, well advertising and Google on the internet are obviously synonymous," Niles said. "And when you don't know what's going on, you sit there and go, well I know what's going on at these other names. I'd rather own Facebook, for example."