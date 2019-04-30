Here's why Altice USA just dropped $200 million on streaming video start-up Cheddar

Cable and internet provider Altice USA has agreed to buy news streaming start-up Cheddar for $200 million, snapping up a growing video site with a focus on ad revenue.

Cheddar founder and Chief Executive Jon Steinberg will stay on to lead Altice News, which includes Cheddar, News 12 and i24NEWS, an Israel-based 24-hour international news network. Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei told CNBC that Steinberg should be able to "turbocharge" Altice's news offerings with a larger balance sheet at his disposal, and help Altice bolster its advertising business.

"Cheddar gives us a full suite of news, business and general news to advertise across multiple different markets," Goei said. "But beyond the product, it's about bringing on board a management team led by Jon Steinberg that knows how to create good news content and get distributed as broadly as possible."

Steinberg started Cheddar in 2016 as a live-streaming business channel geared to a millennial audience, and has since expanded into general news. Goei said that Steinberg will continue moving the company into new areas. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the acquisition.

The deal comes as other digital media companies struggle to sustain their growth with Google and Facebook gobbling up the majority of online ad dollars. BuzzFeed and Vice Media recently announced dramatic layoffs, as did Verizon Media Group, which includes HuffPo, Yahoo and TechCrunch.