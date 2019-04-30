Amazon closes Souq, the company it bought for $580 million, to launch a new Middle East marketplace

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.Technologyread more
Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.Politicsread more
In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."The Fedread more
Alphabet reported decelerating advertising revenue for Google, sending its stock plunging following its first quarter 2019 earnings report.Technologyread more
Stocks in Australia advanced in Wednesday morning trade, with most major Asian markets closed for holidays.Asia Marketsread more
Apple reported revenue for its services segment for its second quarter of 2019 as it seeks to shift attention from iPhone unit sales.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 30.Market Insiderread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will try to not to upset markets or the White House when he speaks Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Sen. Joni Ernst, the Iowa Republican, said she likely will not vote for Moore and also said she does not believe he currently has the votes to win approval in the Senate.Politicsread more
The decision clears the path for the global casino company to open its $2.6 billion property Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, in June.Entertainmentread more
Amazon launched a new Middle East marketplace on Tuesday, two years after buying the Dubai-based e-commerce company Souq.com for $580 million.
With the launch, Amazon said Souq.com will effectively shut down. The Souq.com URL now automatically takes you to Amazon.ae.
"We are proud to announce that we are now Amazon.ae," Amazon wrote in a letter posted on the new Middle East marketplace.
The launch of the new Middle East marketplace, which was first reported by CNBC in January, comes at a time of slowing international sales for Amazon. In its most recent quarter, Amazon's international sales only grew 9% from a year ago to $16.2 billion.
Amazon's representative wasn't immediately available for comment.
The change gives Amazon's Middle East service a more unified look and brand in the region. Until now, Amazon's only presence in the region was through Souq, which it acquired in 2017. It also comes with the same seller back-end system used in the U.S., and access to Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), the company's storage and shipping service, according to multiple sellers.
In the letter announcing the launch, Souq's cofounder Ronaldo Mouchawar wrote Amazon's new Middle East service will sell over 30 million products, "including those available on Souq and five million products from Amazon US." It will also offer the option of shopping in Arabic for the first time, he said.
This isn't the first time for Amazon to shut down a company it acquired. In 2017, it closed Quidsi, the parent company of diapers.com and soap.com, which it acquired for $545 million seven years earlier. Though it cited profitability challenges for the closure, Amazon had little need for Quidsi because it was selling the same products on Amazon.com.
WATCH: Rakuten vs Amazon: The battle for Japan's e-commerce market