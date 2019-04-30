Amazon closes Souq, the company it bought for $580 million, to launch a new Middle East marketplace

Amazon launched a new Middle East marketplace on Tuesday, two years after buying the Dubai-based e-commerce company Souq.com for $580 million.

With the launch, Amazon said Souq.com will effectively shut down. The Souq.com URL now automatically takes you to Amazon.ae.

"We are proud to announce that we are now Amazon.ae," Amazon wrote in a letter posted on the new Middle East marketplace.

The launch of the new Middle East marketplace, which was first reported by CNBC in January, comes at a time of slowing international sales for Amazon. In its most recent quarter, Amazon's international sales only grew 9% from a year ago to $16.2 billion.

Amazon's representative wasn't immediately available for comment.

The change gives Amazon's Middle East service a more unified look and brand in the region. Until now, Amazon's only presence in the region was through Souq, which it acquired in 2017. It also comes with the same seller back-end system used in the U.S., and access to Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), the company's storage and shipping service, according to multiple sellers.