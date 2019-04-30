Apple is an 'earnings powerhouse,' says tech investor Gene Munster

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.
In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."
Alphabet reported decelerating advertising revenue for Google, sending its stock plunging following its first quarter 2019 earnings report.
Apple reported revenue for its services segment for its second quarter of 2019 as it seeks to shift attention from iPhone unit sales.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 30.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will try to not to upset markets or the White House when he speaks Wednesday.
Sen. Joni Ernst, the Iowa Republican, said she likely will not vote for Moore and also said she does not believe he currently has the votes to win approval in the Senate.
The decision clears the path for the global casino company to open its $2.6 billion property Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, in June.
"It seems like this company is constitutionally incapable of admitting that they let anybody down," he said.
"Not only did Apple deliver a nice top- and bottom-line beat, but China, the major source of weakness last quarter, is turning around," Jim Cramer says.
Investors aren't appreciating just how well Apple will do in the coming years, noted tech investor Gene Munster told CNBC on Tuesday.
The tech giant reported earnings and guidance after the bell on Tuesday that beat estimates, sending the stock higher in extended trading.
"This company is an earnings powerhouse," said Munster, founder of the venture capital firm Loup Ventures.
Apple announced earnings per share for the first quarter were $2.46, versus $2.36 forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates. Its projected third-quarter revenue was $52.5 billion to $54.5 billion versus the $51.94 billion by Refinitiv consensus estimates.
In an interview with CNBC's Josh Lipton, CEO Tim Cook said Apple's performance in China had improved over the previous quarter. That is a part of Munster's bullish thesis, as are the stock buybacks the company announced on Tuesday.
Apple said that it would spend $75 billion on share repurchases and it also approved a 75 cent dividend per share, a 5% increase.
"This is a huge deal," Munster said on "Fast Money. " He calculates the buybacks could boost the stock by 25% over the next five years.
He's also sticking by his call that Apple is the best way to play 5G.
"Investors are largely underappreciating what this stock could do," said Munster.
"This story could be a $350 stock over the next couple years, and I think they are going to surprise people on this earnings power."
— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.