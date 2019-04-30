Apple is an 'earnings powerhouse,' says tech investor Gene Munster

Skip Navigation
Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

Apple stock spikes after reporting strong guidance and earnings...

Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.

Technologyread more

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by 1% and urges more quantitative...

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."

The Fedread more

Alphabet had its worst day since 2012 after Google reported...

Alphabet reported decelerating advertising revenue for Google, sending its stock plunging following its first quarter 2019 earnings report.

Technologyread more

Apple beats analyst expectations for services revenue in its Q2...

Apple reported revenue for its services segment for its second quarter of 2019 as it seeks to shift attention from iPhone unit sales.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, AMD, Mondelez...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 30.

Market Insiderread more

Powell will try not to draw ire of Trump or rock markets after...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will try to not to upset markets or the White House when he speaks Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

Stephen Moore's Fed nomination could be doomed as GOP senators...

Sen. Joni Ernst, the Iowa Republican, said she likely will not vote for Moore and also said she does not believe he currently has the votes to win approval in the Senate.

Politicsread more

Massachusetts agency allows Wynn Resorts to retain gaming license

The decision clears the path for the global casino company to open its $2.6 billion property Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, in June.

Entertainmentread more

Cramer dissects Alphabet's Q1 earnings slump: Sloppy execution,...

"It seems like this company is constitutionally incapable of admitting that they let anybody down," he said.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Cramer: Investors who bought Apple ahead the quarter got the call...

"Not only did Apple deliver a nice top- and bottom-line beat, but China, the major source of weakness last quarter, is turning around," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Eric Schmidt and Diane Greene will leave Alphabet board

Schmidt will become a technical advisor to the company he formerly chaired. He handed the CEO role to co-founder Larry Page in 2012, and left the chairman of the board...

Technologyread more
Apple is an 'earnings powerhouse,' says tech investor Gene Munster

Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
Key Points
  • "Investors are largely underappreciating what this stock could do," says Loup Ventures' Gene Munster.
  • The tech giant reports earnings and guidance after the bell on Tuesday that beat estimates.
  • "This company is an earnings powerhouse," says Munster.
VIDEO4:3504:35
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster breaks down Apple earnings

Investors aren't appreciating just how well Apple will do in the coming years, noted tech investor Gene Munster told CNBC on Tuesday.

The tech giant reported earnings and guidance after the bell on Tuesday that beat estimates, sending the stock higher in extended trading.

"This company is an earnings powerhouse," said Munster, founder of the venture capital firm Loup Ventures.

Apple employees cheer as the doors are opened for customers at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store, in New York City.
Getty Images

Apple announced earnings per share for the first quarter were $2.46, versus $2.36 forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates. Its projected third-quarter revenue was $52.5 billion to $54.5 billion versus the $51.94 billion by Refinitiv consensus estimates.

In an interview with CNBC's Josh Lipton, CEO Tim Cook said Apple's performance in China had improved over the previous quarter. That is a part of Munster's bullish thesis, as are the stock buybacks the company announced on Tuesday.

Apple said that it would spend $75 billion on share repurchases and it also approved a 75 cent dividend per share, a 5% increase.

"This is a huge deal," Munster said on "Fast Money. " He calculates the buybacks could boost the stock by 25% over the next five years.

He's also sticking by his call that Apple is the best way to play 5G.

"Investors are largely underappreciating what this stock could do," said Munster.

"This story could be a $350 stock over the next couple years, and I think they are going to surprise people on this earnings power."

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

