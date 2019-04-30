Apple supplier AMS surges 20% as it diversifies to Android phones

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...Politicsread more
Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.Technologyread more
Starbucks has seen cold beverages boost its sales even during the chilly winter months.Restaurantsread more
North Korea's vice foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States will face undesired consequences if it fails to present a new position in denuclearization talks,...World Politicsread more
Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...Politicsread more
The Australian dollar — seen as an investment proxy for Chinese economic prospects — dipped against the U.S. dollar after the data release.China Economyread more
Homes in the San Francisco Bay Area haven't lost value since the bottom of the last housing crash.Real Estateread more
The We Company, better known as WeWork, filed confidentially for an IPO, the company said in a press release on Monday.Technologyread more
BP reported first-quarter profit largely in line with expectations on Tuesday, citing tough market conditions at the start of the year.Earningsread more
DBS Group Holdings' net profit for the first quarter increased by 9% year-on-year to a record 1.65 billion Singapore dollars ($1.21 billion).Banksread more
The former U.S. diplomat who secured the release from North Korea of American Otto Warmbier said on Monday Washington should honor its pledge to pay Pyongyang $2 million for...Politicsread more
Shares of chipmaker AMS jumped more than 20% Tuesday morning after the Austrian group posted an upbeat outlook for the second quarter, amid rising demand for its 3D optical sensors in Android smartphones.
AMS is known as the supplier of Apple's facial recognition technology, but has looked to shed its reliance on Apple, after waning demand for the latest iPhone forced the Swiss-listed group to drop its long-term guidance and suspend dividend payments in February.
The first quarter saw a spike in demand for Android smartphone launches which include AMS 3D technology, and the group expects more Android smartphones equipped with its 3D illumination solutions to launch in 2019.
First-quarter revenues came in at $390.2 million, a 20% drop from the fourth quarter of 2018, but sitting at the upper end of AMS' guidance. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at $23.5 million.
The group expects revenues to reach $390-430 million in the second quarter and its operating margin to climb from 6% in the first quarter to 10% in the second.
In its earnings report, AMS said it expects a positive development of the business as the "consumer market appears to have stabilized and smartphone demand is expected to show lower seasonal impacts."
"In addition, we have started to ramp design wins of the recent quarters which drive broadening engagements across our Android customer base," it added.
The group said its other end markets "generally reflect a less favorable macro-economic environment and a higher level of cautiousness," but it expects these markets will continue to contribute positively to its growth.