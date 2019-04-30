Vodafone admits it found security flaws in Huawei's equipment in 2011

Skip Navigation
General Electric shares pop 7% as first quarter earnings beat...

General Electric's first-quarter earnings were better on both the top and bottom lines than what Wall Street expected on Tuesday.

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

GE says Boeing's 737 Max is 'a new risk' to this year's earnings...

General Electric added Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in the company's quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.

McDonald's is set to release earnings before the bell — here's...

McDonald's will report first-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.

Starbucks rolls out its summer line-up as cold drinks drive sales...

Starbucks has seen cold beverages boost its sales even during the chilly winter months.

3 major pharma companies just reported earnings — here's how they...

General Motors is slated to report earnings before the bell —...

The company in April reported sales that fell 7% from the prior year.

Anadarko bidding war may end unexpectedly

Chevron could up its $33 billion for Anadarko, but it may not top Occidental's offer.

Alphabet drops after reporting a slowdown in ad revenue

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

North Korea warns of 'undesired' outcome if US fails to change...

North Korea's vice foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States will face undesired consequences if it fails to present a new position in denuclearization talks,...

Deputy AG Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Mueller,...

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...

'Clicks are winning over bricks,' says CEO behind top e-commerce...

The Amplify Online Retail ETF is up nearly 30% this year, a sign that "clicks are winning over bricks" in retail, Amplify's CEO says.

Vodafone admits it found security flaws in Huawei's equipment in 2011

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • Vodafone admitted on Tuesday it found security flaws in Huawei's telecommunications equipment supplied to its Italian business in 2011 and 2012.
  • Vodafone said there is no evidence that Huawei gained "unauthorized access" to its networks.
  • U.S. officials are pressuring allies to block Huawei from providing 5G equipment, arguing it could provide a backdoor for Chinese spying.
What is Huawei?

Vodafone admitted Tuesday it found security flaws in Huawei's telecommunications equipment in 2011 and 2012, a revelation that could further stain the reputation of the Chinese tech giant.

U.K.-based Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, said in a statement it had found security vulnerabilities in Huawei technology supplied to its Italian business dating back to 2011. The vulnerabilities, which were first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg, have since been resolved, both companies confirmed to CNBC.

"The issues were identified by independent security testing, initiated by Vodafone as part of our routine security measures, and fixed at the time by Huawei," Vodafone said in a statement.

Vodafone said there is no evidence that Huawei gained "unauthorized access" to its networks, adding "this was nothing more than a failure to remove a diagnostic function after development."

"Software vulnerabilities are an industry-wide challenge," a Huawei spokesperson told CNBC. "Like every ICT vendor we have a well established public notification and patching process, and when a vulnerability is identified we work closely with our partners to take the appropriate corrective action."

Huawei is the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker and has been under intense scrutiny for its role in building out 5G networks around the world. 5G is a fifth-generation wireless network that promises faster speeds and lower latency, increasing download speeds for consumers and potentially transforming industries like the internet of things and self-driving cars.

U.S. officials are pressuring allies to block Huawei from providing 5G equipment, arguing it could provide a backdoor for Chinese spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied it would engage in any form of espionage or provide data to the Chinese government. Experts have been skeptical about Huawei's assurances that it isn't a security risk, pointing to Chinese laws that allegedly mean every domestic company is legally mandated to assist the country in intelligence gathering if Beijing requests it.

Last week, Britain's National Security Council reportedly agreed to let Huawei provide some equipment for the nation's 5G networks. A report last month from the U.K. government found Huawei equipment raises "significant" security risks but it did not link the security risks to Chinese state interference.

Vodafone already uses Huawei's equipment in many of its existing mobile networks. In March, Vodafone CEO Nick Read said a ban on Huawei could set back Europe's 5G rollout by two more years.

