Vodafone admits it found security flaws in Huawei's equipment in 2011

General Electric's first-quarter earnings were better on both the top and bottom lines than what Wall Street expected on Tuesday.Industrialsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...Politicsread more
General Electric added Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in the company's quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.Marketsread more
McDonald's will report first-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.Restaurantsread more
Starbucks has seen cold beverages boost its sales even during the chilly winter months.Restaurantsread more
The company in April reported sales that fell 7% from the prior year.Autosread more
Chevron could up its $33 billion for Anadarko, but it may not top Occidental's offer.Market Insiderread more
Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.Technologyread more
North Korea's vice foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States will face undesired consequences if it fails to present a new position in denuclearization talks,...World Politicsread more
Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...Politicsread more
Vodafone admitted Tuesday it found security flaws in Huawei's telecommunications equipment in 2011 and 2012, a revelation that could further stain the reputation of the Chinese tech giant.
U.K.-based Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, said in a statement it had found security vulnerabilities in Huawei technology supplied to its Italian business dating back to 2011. The vulnerabilities, which were first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg, have since been resolved, both companies confirmed to CNBC.
"The issues were identified by independent security testing, initiated by Vodafone as part of our routine security measures, and fixed at the time by Huawei," Vodafone said in a statement.
Vodafone said there is no evidence that Huawei gained "unauthorized access" to its networks, adding "this was nothing more than a failure to remove a diagnostic function after development."
"Software vulnerabilities are an industry-wide challenge," a Huawei spokesperson told CNBC. "Like every ICT vendor we have a well established public notification and patching process, and when a vulnerability is identified we work closely with our partners to take the appropriate corrective action."
Huawei is the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker and has been under intense scrutiny for its role in building out 5G networks around the world. 5G is a fifth-generation wireless network that promises faster speeds and lower latency, increasing download speeds for consumers and potentially transforming industries like the internet of things and self-driving cars.
U.S. officials are pressuring allies to block Huawei from providing 5G equipment, arguing it could provide a backdoor for Chinese spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied it would engage in any form of espionage or provide data to the Chinese government. Experts have been skeptical about Huawei's assurances that it isn't a security risk, pointing to Chinese laws that allegedly mean every domestic company is legally mandated to assist the country in intelligence gathering if Beijing requests it.
Last week, Britain's National Security Council reportedly agreed to let Huawei provide some equipment for the nation's 5G networks. A report last month from the U.K. government found Huawei equipment raises "significant" security risks but it did not link the security risks to Chinese state interference.
Vodafone already uses Huawei's equipment in many of its existing mobile networks. In March, Vodafone CEO Nick Read said a ban on Huawei could set back Europe's 5G rollout by two more years.