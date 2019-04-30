Stocks in Asia Pacific decline; US-China trade talks set to resume in Beijing

The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that negotiations between the two economic...Asia Marketsread more
Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are set to resume in Beijing later in the day.
The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.34% in early trade. Shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined 1.19% after the company posted a 60% decline on-year in its first quarter profit.
Over in Australia, the ASX 200 declined 0.33% as most of the sectors slipped.
Japan markets are closed for a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.
The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that negotiations between the two economic powerhouses were in "the final laps," according to a New York Times report from Sunday.
China's Purchasing Managers' Index for April is also scheduled to be released later on Tuesday.
In overnight market action on Wall Street, the S&P 500 touched an all-time high, gaining about 0.11% to close at 2,943.03 — breaking the previous record high set in September. The Nasdaq Composite also hit an all-time high, adding 0.19% to finish its trading day at around 8,161.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 11.06 points higher at 26,554.39.
The moves came amid the ongoing earnings season.
Through Monday morning stateside, 231 companies in the S&P 500 have reported quarterly results. Of those companies, 77.5% have topped analyst expectations, according to data from FactSet. The reported earnings growth rate, meanwhile, is around 1%, well above the expected 4.2% drop.
Strong corporate reports helped push the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by 0.9% and 1.9%, respectively, last week.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.845 after seeing highs around the 98.1 handle yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 111.67 after strengthening from levels below 111.9 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7055 following its weakening from highs above $0.714 last week.
Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract shedding 0.25% to $71.86 per barrel and U.S. crude futures fractionally lower at $63.47 per barrel.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.