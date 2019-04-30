Stocks in Asia Pacific decline; US-China trade talks set to resume in Beijing

Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are set to resume in Beijing later in the day.

The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.34% in early trade. Shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined 1.19% after the company posted a 60% decline on-year in its first quarter profit.

Over in Australia, the ASX 200 declined 0.33% as most of the sectors slipped.

Japan markets are closed for a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.