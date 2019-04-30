Stocks in Asia Pacific decline; US-China trade talks set to resume in Beijing

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks in Australia poised to decline; US-China trade talks set...

The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that negotiations between the two economic...

Asia Marketsread more

San Francisco Bay Area home prices fall for the first time in 7...

Homes in the San Francisco Bay Area haven't lost value since the bottom of the last housing crash.

Real Estateread more

Alphabet drops after reporting ad revenue slowdown

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

Technologyread more

Southeast Asia's largest bank beats forecasts to post record...

DBS Group Holdings' net profit for the first quarter increased by 9% year-on-year to a record 1.65 billion Singapore dollars ($1.21 billion).

Banksread more

Deputy AG Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Mueller,...

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...

Politicsread more

House Judiciary Chairman Nadler says Attorney General Barr must...

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Monday that Attorney General William Barr must testify before his panel on Thursday, despite Barr's reported...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Yum China,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 29.

Market Insiderread more

Major US airlines hit with systemwide ticketing outages

American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.

Airlinesread more

Fed is looking at a program that could be another version of 'QE'

Federal Reserve officials are considering a new program that would allow banks to exchange Treasurys for reserves.

The Fedread more

Netflix will have no choice but to run ads, industry execs say

Netflix has said it won't run ads, but some think that will be the only way for the service to grow.

Technologyread more

Joe Biden attacks Trump in 2020 kickoff pitch to blue-collar...

Former vice president Joe Biden held his first major public campaign event at a Teamsters banquet hall in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Politicsread more

Cramer: Be wary of stocks that rally into earnings reports, like...

"A gentle dip ahead of earnings can be the best vaccination against a sell-off," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia Pacific decline; US-China trade talks set to resume in Beijing

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Shares in Australia and South Korea declined in morning trade.
  • The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later on Tuesday.
  • China's Purchasing Managers' Index is also scheduled to be released on Tuesday.
  • In overnight market action stateside, shares touched all time highs.

Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are set to resume in Beijing later in the day.

The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.34% in early trade. Shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined 1.19% after the company posted a 60% decline on-year in its first quarter profit.

Over in Australia, the ASX 200 declined 0.33% as most of the sectors slipped.

Japan markets are closed for a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that negotiations between the two economic powerhouses were in "the final laps," according to a New York Times report from Sunday.

China's Purchasing Managers' Index for April is also scheduled to be released later on Tuesday.

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the S&P 500 touched an all-time high, gaining about 0.11% to close at 2,943.03 — breaking the previous record high set in September. The Nasdaq Composite also hit an all-time high, adding 0.19% to finish its trading day at around 8,161.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 11.06 points higher at 26,554.39.

The moves came amid the ongoing earnings season.

Through Monday morning stateside, 231 companies in the S&P 500 have reported quarterly results. Of those companies, 77.5% have topped analyst expectations, according to data from FactSet. The reported earnings growth rate, meanwhile, is around 1%, well above the expected 4.2% drop.

Strong corporate reports helped push the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by 0.9% and 1.9%, respectively, last week.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.845 after seeing highs around the 98.1 handle yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.67 after strengthening from levels below 111.9 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7055 following its weakening from highs above $0.714 last week.

Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract shedding 0.25% to $71.86 per barrel and U.S. crude futures fractionally lower at $63.47 per barrel.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.