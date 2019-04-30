BP is not on the hunt for US oil and gas deals, says CEO Bob Dudley

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."The Fedread more
Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.Economyread more
Alphabet blamed declining engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.Technologyread more
"We don't want Instagram to feel like a competition," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Tuesday.Technologyread more
63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.CNBC Fed Surveyread more
Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."Politicsread more
Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.Retailread more
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.Politicsread more
Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...Politicsread more
The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
A battle between Chevron and Occidental Petroleum to take control of U.S. driller Anadarko Petroleum is fueling speculation about more oil and gas deal-making, but BP CEO Bob Dudley on Tuesday suggested his company will stay on the sidelines.
BP purchased BHP Billiton's U.S. shale assets for $10.5 billion last year, giving the oil major a foothold in the Permian Basin and other regions where drillers extract oil and gas from rock formations. BP took over those operations last month.
"We've got our plate full. It's the biggest acquisition we've done in 20 years," Dudley told CNBC's Brian Sullivan at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.
"So I think we're fine, not on the hunt, but this doesn't surprise me we're starting to see some of the consolidation in the Permian," he said, referring to the top U.S. shale oil region stretching from western Texas to southeastern New Mexico.
Anadarko's acreage in the Permian is widely seen as the company's crown jewel and the biggest prize for the winning bidder. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway entered the fray on Tuesday, committing to a $10 billion investment in Occidental to help the driller acquire Anadarko.
Dudley said BP would not put in a bid to rival Chevron's and Occidental's offers for Anadarko.
Dudley expects oil and gas companies to continue striking deals and swapping acreage in order to string together continuous strips of land in the Permian.
Before the BHP purchase, BP's onshore U.S. operations mostly produced natural gas. Dudley said the "great management team" that oversaw that business will bring their experience from the gas fields to BHP's oil-rich assets.