GE says Boeing's 737 Max is 'a new risk' to this year's earnings forecast

Boeing Co. 737 Max planes are seen at the company's manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019.

General Electric added Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in the company's quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, citing production of engines for the planes as well as ownership of several of the aircraft for its leasing business.

GE said in a press release that it is "working arm in arm with Boeing while actively monitoring the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet." Despite the addition of the aircraft to the company's risks, GE reaffirmed the company's forecast for 2019 in its first-quarter earnings report.

Here's what GE said about risks from the Boeing 737 Max: