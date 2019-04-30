'Avengers: Endgame' has forever changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Here's how the film will impact 9 upcoming movies and TV shows

Marvel Studios

* This post contains spoilers for "Avengers: Endgame." * "Avengers: Endgame" is the final chapter of a decade-long story, but the story isn't over. With a number of sequels and prequels yet to hit theaters, Marvel Studios is far from done with the characters of the Avengers. Together, the 22 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have so far earned more than $20 billion at the global box office. As "Endgame" continues to show in theaters, expect that number to continue to grow. The film has so far grossed $1.2 billion worldwide, with some suggesting it could hit $3 billion before the end of its run. The events of "Endgame" have changed a great many things and will shape the films and television series to come for another decade. After "Endgame," here's where we stand: The dusted heroes from "Avengers: Infinity War" have been resurrected, Steve Rogers (Captain America) has passed his shield to Sam Wilson (Falcon), and Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) have made the ultimate sacrifice. Going forward, Disney's slate of Marvel content — including movies and TV shows — will reflect these massive developments.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Marvel's Phase Three ends not with "Endgame," but with "Spider-Man: Far From Home." The sequel to "Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits theaters on July 5, but fans are already speculating about how the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame" will impact Spidey's journey. It's currently unclear if the film, set in Venice, Berlin and London, takes place before the events of "Infinity War" or after. If it takes place before, we will likely see the same Spider-Man from "Homecoming," plucky and naive, but charming. However, most have speculated that "Far From Home" will take place in the wake of "Endgame." This Peter Parker will have to deal with the death of his mentor, Tony Stark, as well as the fact that five years have passed and he's still the same age. It appears from the events of "Endgame" and the "Far From Home" trailer that at least two important characters from "Homecoming" haven't aged — Ned and Michelle (M.J.). Now that "Endgame" has hit theaters, it is likely that Disney will begin releasing more materials about "Far From Home" including additional promos, trailers, clips and photos.

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange was the one to use the time stone and see more than 14 billion possible futures. While the events of "Endgame" will impact his character going forward, he saw what was coming. The next "Doctor Strange" film will likely follow Benedict Cumberbatch's magical doctor in the aftermath of "Endgame." Now that Thanos is defeated, Strange's attention will likely fall on Karl Mordo, his ally turned enemy, from his 2016 solo film. The sequel does not currently have a release date, although it is speculated to arrive in theaters in late 2021.

Marvel Studios

Black Panther

T'Challa ended his solo film by opening up the once secretive Wakanda to the world. Audiences weren't able to explore what that entailed because of the events of "Avengers: Infinity War." The Black Panther was among those that were dusted at the end "Infinity War," so he is returning to his kingdom after five years have passed. A lot has probably changed in Wakanda, so T'Challa will have to deal with any fallout of his absence. Additionally, during "Endgame" Okoye, T'Challa's friend and leader of his army, mentioned that Wakanda was dealing with an earthquake under the ocean. "We handle it by not handling it," she said. While this could be a natural event, an actual earthquake, many are speculating that "Black Panther 2" could introduce the character of Namor, a prince of Atlantis, and a potential friend or foe for T'Challa.

Marvel Studios

'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3'

The Gamora we knew from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" is dead. However, "Endgame" has allowed for the character to potentially continue to exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Nebula from the past allows for Thanos to time travel to the future, Gamora from the past is on board his ship. While she is not seen with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy — Star Lord, Drax, Groot, Rocket Racoon and Mantis — at the end of "Endgame," there is a brief shot of Peter Quill (Star Lord) looking for her. "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" will definitely occur after the events of "Endgame" and could explore the Guardians looking for this version of Gamora. Additionally, the Guardians brought another passenger on board their ship at the end of "Endgame" — Thor. Having given Valkyrie command over New Asgard, Thor appears to have joined up with the Guardians, jokingly referring to the group as the Asgardians of the Galaxy. It is possible that Thor could be part of the crew in the third film of the franchise, which is expected in 2021.

Marvel Studios

Loki (TV series)

In the wake of "Avengers: Infinity War," Marvel announced a Loki television series for its upcoming streaming service Disney+. At that time, Loki was presumed dead, having been choked to death by Thanos. While fans had long speculated that the trickster god had managed to fake his death (again), it appears it was quite permanent. That being said, when the Avengers traveled back in time to retrieve the mind, time and space stone from New York in 2012, Loki managed to get his hands on the Tesseract (space stone) and disappear. Tony Stark and Steve Rogers were then forced to time travel again, this time to the '70s, to retrieve another version of the space stone. So, for many fans, a version of Loki is alive and well in the universe. It is unclear if the Loki television series will take place in the time between "Thor" and "Avengers," in which Loki is thought to be dead (for the first time) and meets up with Thanos to plot his takeover of Earth, or if the series will follow this alternate version of Loki.

Marvel Studios

'WandaVision' (TV series)

There isn't much known about the plot of WandaVision. Vision was killed at the end of "Infinity War" before T'Challa's sister Shuri was able to remove the mind stone from his head. However, the Wakandan princess was close to completing the process, so there is a possibility that she might be able to rebuild Vision. Others have speculated that the show could take place between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War," while Scarlet Witch and Vision were in hiding from Thanos and his goons. Still, there are some rumors that the story could be a completely different plot line altogether. What we do know is that filming for at least six episodes of WandaVision will begin in the fall, so it likely won't hit the Disney+ streaming service until mid-2020.

Marvel Studios

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (TV series)

Captain America has passed on his shield. Sam Wilson, the Falcon, will now take on the mantle with Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, at his side. In previous films, Bucky and Sam have had a bit of a contentious relationship, but overtime the pair have managed to overcome their differences and work together. The show, which has been teased a "spy thriller" will likely take place post-"Endgame" and could see familiar faces from S.H.I.E.L.D, the organization that has worked closely with the Avengers.

Marvel Studios

Hawkeye (TV series)

The tables have turned for Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the wake of "Endgame." He's done some things as the persona Ronin — a vigilante taking down criminals around the world during the five years after the "snap" — that he can't erase. And that is something he will have to deal with going forward. Black Widow's last act was to sacrifice herself so that Barton could live, take the soul stone back to their time and reunite with his family. So, he will probably be recovering from this loss during the series, if it takes place post- "Endgame." Some have speculated that the series could involve Hawkeye training a young protege, either his daughter or Kate Bishop from the comics. Bishop is a character most associated with the Young Avengers, a group of teenage and young adult heroes. She comes under Barton's tutelage in the comics, although their relationship is, at times, contentious. The series could also show flashes to his time as Ronin or incorporate events from the five years between "Infinity War" and "Endgame."

Marvel Studios

Black Widow

Fans have been begging for a Black Widow film for years and it appears that one is in the works. Rumors that Cate Shortland ( "Lore") has been tapped to direct the film with Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Rachel Weisz ( "The Favourite"), David Harbour ("Stranger Things") and Florence Pugh ("Fighting with my Family") are also reportedly in talks for the film. The film has long been believed to be a prequel, likely showing how Black Widow was shaped as a young Russian spy before her days with S.H.I.E.L.D. This is the most likely circumstance considering Black Widow died during the events of "Endgame." Additionally, we may finally get to find out what happened in Budapest between Black Widow and Hawkeye.

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel & the next chapter for Marvel

After hauling in more than $1 billion at the global box office, it would be no surprise if Marvel and Disney greenlighted a "Captain Marvel" sequel in the next few months. She has been heralded as the leader of the next phase of Marvel's cinematic universe, although it's unclear exactly what that will entail. While characters like Iron Man and Captain America will not be featured in any more films or television series, as far as anyone can tell, there are plenty of established characters and characters from the comics that could be brought into the fold going forward. Already, Marvel has teased an "Eternals" film featuring Starfox, the brother of Thanos. Additionally, "Ms. Marvel" and "Shang-Chi" films could be coming soon and would bring welcome diversity to Marvel's slate. Fans have also been clamoring for more female-centric films. One scene in particular from "Endgame" has audiences asking for an all-female team-up film — yes, the one where Captain Marvel fought alongside Okoye, Scarlet Witch, Pepper Potts in Rescue armor, Valkyrie, Gamora, Nebula and The Wasp. One thing is for certain, "Endgame" may have been the end of one phase for Marvel, but it's just the beginning for Disney.