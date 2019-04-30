Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, AMD, Mondelez and more

The Apple logo is seen on the window at an Apple Store on January 7, 2019 in Beijing, China.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Apple soared more than 5% in extended trading Tuesday following the release of the tech giant's better-than-expected earnings for the fiscal second-quarter. Tim Cook's company reported earnings per share of $2.46 on revenue of $58.02 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $2.36 on revenue of $57.37 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Apple's iPhone revenue came in at $31.05 billion, slightly lower than the $31.10 billion expected. Services revenue beat estimates of $11.37 billion at $11.45 billion.

For the third quarter Apple expects to see revenue between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion, guiding higher than the $51.94 billion in revenue that analysts had projected.

AMD shares surged as much as 7% after hours Tuesday after reporting strong first-quarter earnings and guidance in line with estimates. The semiconductor company earned $1.27 billion in revenue, topping estimates of $1.26 billion. Earnings per share were 6 cents, slightly higher than the forecast of 5 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Gross margin was in line with estimates at 41%.

AMD expects to earn about $1.52 billion in revenue during the company's second quarter. Analysts had projected $1.53 billion in revenue for that period.

Shares of Amgen fell as much as 1% after the bell Tuesday despite better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The biotech copany posted earnings per share of $3.56, beating Refinitiv estimates of $3.48. Revenue came in at $5.56 billion, higher than the $5.54 billion expected by analysts.

Mondelez shares seesawed after market close Tuesday after the food company reported mixed first-quarter earnings. The Oreo cookie maker earned $6.54 billion in revenue, compared to the $6.55 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Earnings per share were 65 cents, topping estimates by 4 cents per share.

The snack giant's organic revenue increased 3.7%, beating estimates of a 2.3% increase.

Shares of insurance company Chubb ticked 1% higher in extended trading Tuesday following the release of its disappointing first-quarter earnings. Missing on the top and bottom lines, Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.54 on revenue of $6.73 billion. Wall Street expected earnings per share of $2.56 on revenue of $6.86 billion, according to Refinitiv.