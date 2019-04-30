The market has the Fed trade wrong, next move will be a hike: CNBC survey

The market may be offsides on the Fed trade.

That's the indication from the April/May CNBC Fed Survey where 63% of survey respondents forecasting a 2020 rate hike and some survey respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.

"The Fed has clearly pivoted from being autopilot hawkish to 'The Year of Living Patiently,'" wrote Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist, National Securities, in response to the survey. "I think one of the biggest surprises for 2019 may well be stabilizing economic growth globally and a fourth-quarter rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve."

By contrast, the Fed funds futures markets trades with a nearly 80% chance of a rate cut in 2020.

The main difference between markets and the survey respondents appears to be in their economic outlooks. Respondents see growth slowing to 2.35% this year, from around 3% in 2018, but that's still above trend. And respondents put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 21%, down five points from a recent high hit in February.

"The markets are irrationally pessimistic about the future. There is no recession coming," wrote Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG. "Cutting rates for low inflation at this time is ill-advised….The Fed should restart its gradual pace of rate hikes later on this year."

With stocks hitting all-time highs, they may already have shed their recession fears, but low bond yields suggest concerns still weigh on fixed income markets. Respondents see the 10-year yield rising to 2.75% by year end from the current level of around 2.5%. And that's down considerably from the November survey when forecasters envisioned a 3.5% 10-year note.

"The most likely course is no policy action, neither a cut nor an increase. Therefore, bond yields are likely near the low end of their trading range for the year," John Donaldson, Director of Fixed Income, Haverford Trust Co.