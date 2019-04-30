US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await economic data

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning, as investors looked ahead to a deluge of economic data.

At around 02:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5072%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.9429%.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of economic data releases during morning trade. The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (HPI) for February is set to be published at around 9:00 a.m. ET.

Chicago Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data for April, pending home sales for March and consumer confidence figures for April are all expected to follow slightly later in the session.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Tuesday.