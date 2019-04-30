US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await economic data

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

Politicsread more

Chinese factory activity grew slower than expected, widely...

The Australian dollar — seen as an investment proxy for Chinese economic prospects — dipped against the U.S. dollar after the data release.

China Economyread more

Stocks in Australia poised to decline; US-China trade talks set...

The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that negotiations between the two economic...

Asia Marketsread more

San Francisco Bay Area home prices fall for the first time in 7...

Homes in the San Francisco Bay Area haven't lost value since the bottom of the last housing crash.

Real Estateread more

BP first-quarter profits slip despite oil price recovery

BP reported first-quarter profit largely in line with expectations on Tuesday, citing tough market conditions at the start of the year.

Earningsread more

Alphabet drops after reporting ad revenue slowdown

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

Technologyread more

Southeast Asia's largest bank beats forecasts to post record...

DBS Group Holdings' net profit for the first quarter increased by 9% year-on-year to a record 1.65 billion Singapore dollars ($1.21 billion).

Banksread more

US should pay North Korea hospital bill for Otto Warmbier,...

The former U.S. diplomat who secured the release from North Korea of American Otto Warmbier said on Monday Washington should honor its pledge to pay Pyongyang $2 million for...

Politicsread more

Deputy AG Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Mueller,...

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...

Politicsread more

House Judiciary Chairman Nadler says Attorney General Barr must...

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Monday that Attorney General William Barr must testify before his panel on Thursday, despite Barr's reported...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Yum China,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 29.

Market Insiderread more

Major US airlines hit with systemwide ticketing outages

American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.

Airlinesread more
Bonds

US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await economic data

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 02:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5072%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.9429%.
  • Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of economic data releases during morning trade.
  • The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (HPI) for February is set to be published at around 9:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning, as investors looked ahead to a deluge of economic data.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 02:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5072%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.9429%.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of economic data releases during morning trade. The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (HPI) for February is set to be published at around 9:00 a.m. ET.

Chicago Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data for April, pending home sales for March and consumer confidence figures for April are all expected to follow slightly later in the session.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is poised to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, as it seeks to balance robust economic growth against low inflation.

More In Bonds

Jeff Cox
watch now
VIDEO03:08
watch now
VIDEO03:27
Read More