Watch Mark Zuckerberg discuss Facebook's privacy product road map at the F8 Developer Conference

Alphabet had more than $70 billion in market cap wiped out, and...

Alphabet blamed declined engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.

Biggest US mall owner 'can't guarantee' there won't be more...

Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.

Mulvaney says China trade talks will be resolved within two weeks

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, GE, McDonald's

Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday...

Watch Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference

Facebook is expected to peel back the curtain on some of its new initiatives around privacy and messaging at its developer conference.

Schumer: Trump, Democrats agreed $2 trillion needed for...

Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...

Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, Palihapitiya...

Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.

Lawmakers introduce bill to raise the minimum tobacco buying age...

The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

Warren Buffett jumps into a bidding war in the energy industry

Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Ray Dalio made $2 billion last year

Ray Dalio, the founder of the biggest hedge fund in the world, was the highest-paid hedge-fund manager in the world last year.

Facebook knows everywhere you go — here's how to stop it from...

Facebook keeps a copy of your location no matter where you go, even if you don't open the app. But you can stop it from logging your location and can delete all of your data....

Tech

Watch Mark Zuckerberg discuss Facebook's privacy product road map at the F8 Developer Conference

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Facebook is expected to peel back the curtain on some of its new initiatives around privacy and messaging at its developer conference.
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company plans to focus on private messaging as the social media landscape shifts.
  • Facebook typically uses its F8 conference to announce new key product and feature releases.

Facebook is expected to peel back the curtain on some of its new initiatives at its F8 Developer Conference on Tuesday. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET.

Zuckerberg announced in March that he believes Facebook's future is in private communications. Following a year of privacy-focused scandals, Zuckerberg has been touting the shift to messaging, saying the company will prioritize encryption and user safety.

Zuckerberg's new strategy followed the company's plans to combine its three messaging services, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. F8's schedule includes more than a dozen sessions focused on Messenger, such as, "Deep Dive on Messenger Updates."

Facebook tends to use its developer conference to announce key product releases. Last year, for example, Facebook announced the sale of its Oculus Go virtual-reality headset, a dating feature and a yet-to-be-released feature that would let users erase their data from Facebook.

