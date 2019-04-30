Watch Mark Zuckerberg discuss Facebook's privacy product road map at the F8 Developer Conference

Alphabet blamed declined engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.Technologyread more
Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.Retailread more
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday...Market Insiderread more
Facebook is expected to peel back the curtain on some of its new initiatives around privacy and messaging at its developer conference.Technologyread more
Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...Politicsread more
Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.Economyread more
The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.Energyread more
Ray Dalio, the founder of the biggest hedge fund in the world, was the highest-paid hedge-fund manager in the world last year.Delivering Alpharead more
Facebook is expected to peel back the curtain on some of its new initiatives at its F8 Developer Conference on Tuesday. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET.
Zuckerberg announced in March that he believes Facebook's future is in private communications. Following a year of privacy-focused scandals, Zuckerberg has been touting the shift to messaging, saying the company will prioritize encryption and user safety.
Zuckerberg's new strategy followed the company's plans to combine its three messaging services, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. F8's schedule includes more than a dozen sessions focused on Messenger, such as, "Deep Dive on Messenger Updates."
Facebook tends to use its developer conference to announce key product releases. Last year, for example, Facebook announced the sale of its Oculus Go virtual-reality headset, a dating feature and a yet-to-be-released feature that would let users erase their data from Facebook.