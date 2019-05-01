Top Apple analyst: The surge in services is not enough because 75% of Apple's business likely to decline

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.The Fedread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady, despite pressure from President Trump to cut them.The Fedread more
Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.Politicsread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 turned negative on Wednesday after the top-ranking Federal Reserve official hinted that lower rates may not be in the cards.US Marketsread more
Facebook on Tuesday announced a bevy of new shopping features for its various apps, setting a business foundation for the company's pivot to privacy.Technologyread more
The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on March 20.The Fedread more
Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.Marketsread more
Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block and other tax preparation companies allegedly hid tax filing options from low-income...Financeread more
"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...The Fedread more
The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...Real Estateread more
Big questions still remain about the fate of Apple's hardware business, particularly the iPhone, top Wall Street analyst Toni Sacconaghi told CNBC on Wednesday.
The tech giant's stock is surging after it reported earnings after the bell Tuesday that beat expectations.
"Expectations were low and they managed to modestly beat those but in absolute terms, the business is not particularly healthy," the Bernstein senior technology research analyst said on "Fast Money: Halftime Report. "
"We had iPhone revenue down 17% despite the fact that Apple had to cut prices to simulate demand in the quarter," added Sacconaghi, a five-star-rated analyst on TipRanks, an analyst review service.
iPhone sales accounted for 53.5% of Apple's revenue for the company's fiscal second quarter.
However, combine that with the Mac and iPad, which are also declining, and "you have 75% of the company that ultimately is unlikely to grow and more likely to decline over time," Sacconaghi said. "That remains the core issue."
One of the growing businesses CEO Tim Cook highlighted during a call with analysts is Apple's services revenue, which includes subscriptions like Apple Music and iCloud.
"It was our best quarter ever for services, with revenue reaching $11.5 billion," Cook said. Services revenue was up 16% from $9.19 billion in sales the same period last year.
Sacconaghi called the services business "a real testament to both execution and their vision of what this business can be."
If services and wearables continue to grow, it can help balance out the declines in iPhone and other hardware, but it won't help push revenues into positive territory, he said.
"Over the next few years, revenues will be about flattish for Apple."
By his math, if 20% of the company is growing 10% to 15%, it can offset about a 4% decline in the remainder of the company, which is he said is "not an unrealistic outlook."
That said, the iPhone business is cyclical and could start looking up when 5G comes out in late 2020, Sacconaghi pointed out.
"We could have consumers say, 'Wow this is a phone we really need because 5G is really compelling' and revenues could be up double digits."
Shares of Apple were nearly 7% higher in afternoon trading Wednesday.
— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.