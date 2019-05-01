Top Apple analyst: The surge in services is not enough because 75% of Apple's business likely to decline

Big questions still remain about the fate of Apple's hardware business, particularly the iPhone, top Wall Street analyst Toni Sacconaghi told CNBC on Wednesday.

The tech giant's stock is surging after it reported earnings after the bell Tuesday that beat expectations.

"Expectations were low and they managed to modestly beat those but in absolute terms, the business is not particularly healthy," the Bernstein senior technology research analyst said on "Fast Money: Halftime Report. "

"We had iPhone revenue down 17% despite the fact that Apple had to cut prices to simulate demand in the quarter," added Sacconaghi, a five-star-rated analyst on TipRanks, an analyst review service.