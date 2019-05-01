Cramer: Apple proves that once it hooks customers into its ecosystem they spend, spend, spend

Skip Navigation
Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

If Cook is right about China righting its economy, these stocks...

Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

Luxury home sales see biggest slump in nearly a decade

The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...

Cramer: Once Apple hooks customers into its ecosystem they spend,...

"Obviously what's happened in the last 18 months ... is it's become much more of a subscription stock," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Apple's Tim Cook says Chinese stimulus is working — and he's not...

CEOs, policymakers and investors are expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.

Why that strong ADP jobs number could be painting an inaccurate...

Technical issues may have made ADP's report on the April job market look much stronger than it actually was.

Hulu gained twice as many US subscribers as Netflix at the start...

Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.

BlackRock's Rieder says Fed too concerned with low inflation

BlackRock's Rick Rieder says the Fed is unnecessarily concerned about low inflation and is more likely to raise interest rates before it cuts them.

How to see everything Google saves about what you do online, and...

Google collects information about everything you do when you're using its services, such as Chrome, YouTube, Google Maps and more.

Apple surges 6% day after earnings beat—what 4 experts predict...

The iPhone maker's fiscal second-quarter earnings report topped Wall Street expectations and suggests broad-based improvement at the company, some experts say.

Cannabis fans may get their wish as Oreo-maker Mondelez eyes...

Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said that the Nabisco owner is getting ready to add CBD to its food products but waiting for more regulatory guidance from the FDA.

Tech

Cramer: Apple proves that once it hooks customers into its ecosystem they spend, spend, spend

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • Apple's earnings prove it's successfully transitioned from being known mainly as an iPhone maker to a services business as well, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.
  • "A lot of people gave up on the stock because they just viewed it as a handset company," he says.
  • "It's become much more of a subscription stock," the "Mad Money" host argues.
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Apple's better-than-expected earnings prove that the tech giant has successfully transitioned from being known mainly as an iPhone maker to a services business as well, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

"A lot of people gave up on the stock because they just viewed it as a handset company," said Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares of Apple.

"Obviously what's happened in the last 18 months ... is it's become much more of a subscription stock," he added on "Squawk on the Street." "Once you get a person in the Apple ecosystem, that person just spends, spends, spends."

Apple shares were 5% higher Wednesday, reclaiming its spot as the most valuable company by market cap, after the company late Tuesday posted earnings and forward guidance that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company's services business, which includes products like iCloud, Apple Music, and AppleCare warranties, made $11.45 billion, up 16% from the same time last year.

Apple has been placing more focus on its services as iPhone sales wane but individual product lines are still critical for the company.

Cramer, who has long warned investors against selling Apple's stock, last year mocked numerous downgrades by Wall Street analysts. At the time, Apple was getting flack for lower iPhone unit sales. The "Mad Money" host said at the time that analysts failed to realize iPhone sales were still intact and revenues from services were strong.

"People are [now] looking at the company as much more of a service stream because by 2020 we will see a subscription growth of say 500 million people," Cramer said.

