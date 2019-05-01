Jeremy Siegel blames the Fed for the 20% stock market drop late last year

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Apple's Tim Cook says Chinese stimulus is working — and he's not...

CEOs, policymakers and investors are expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.

China Economyread more

Why that strong ADP jobs number could be painting an inaccurate...

Technical issues may have made ADP's report on the April job market look much stronger than it actually was.

Market Insiderread more

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

The Fedread more

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

Private payrolls surge by 275,000, the biggest gain since July

The gain was led by the services sector, which saw jobs increase by the most in more than two years for the industry.

Economyread more

Last time stocks rallied this much to start a year, they...

Stocks have surged through April in their best start to a year in 32 years. But, markets don't have a good track record of following up on a rally of that size, says LPL...

Trading Nationread more

Watch: Attorney General Barr testifies before Senate about...

Hours before Barr was to face the lawmakers, news outlets reported that Mueller sent a letter to the AG complaining about his initial four-page summary of the 448-page Russia...

Politicsread more

Hulu reaches 28 million subscribers, new Marvel shows and ad...

Hulu will soon offer "binge ads" and ads that appear when a viewer pauses a show.

Tech Driversread more

Uber will be overvalued the day it goes public, growing number of...

While Uber's IPO is drawing big-name buyers including PayPal, there's a rising chorus of voices saying the world's biggest ride-hailing company is overvalued.

Marketsread more

Apple's stock is surging after earnings, but analysts aren't that...

Wall Street analysts see Apple headed in the right direction after its earnings report but were less optimistic than the market.

Investingread more

The S&P just did something it hasn't done in three decades

The S&P 500 has had its best start to the year in 32 years, but market watchers Katie Stockton and Gina Sanchez say proceed with caution.

Trading Nationread more

Toyota, Fiat Chrysler US sales fall in April

Toyota Motor on Wednesday reported a 4.4% fall in U.S. sales in April, hurt by slack demand for its sedans, including Corolla and Prius.

Autosread more
Federal Reserve

Jeremy Siegel blames the Fed for the 20% stock market drop late last year

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • "We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market bull
  • Siegel blasts the Fed for hiking interest rates in December for the fourth time in 2018, and signalling at least two more in 2019.
  • "Why did we need the market to fall 20% during that period" before the Fed corrected course with promises of patience, he asks.
VIDEO10:1910:19
Wharton School's Jeremy Siegel makes the case for Stephen Moore to join the Fed

Jeremy Siegel, the longtime stock market bull and influential Wharton School professor, called for more diversity of thought among the members of the Federal Reserve's policymaking committee, saying the central bank's groupthink causes it to make mistakes.

"Over the last 15 years, over 100 votes have been taken, there's been one lone dissent by Fed governors against policy of the chairman," Siegel told CNBC Wednesday, hours before the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, was expected to wrap-up its latest two-day meeting with no change in interest rates.

That lone dissenting vote Siegel referred to was in September 2005 by then-Fed Gov. Mark Olson. It was late in the long central bank chairmanship of Alan Greenspan. There were other dissenting votes during that period from regional Fed presidents. But Olson was the only Fed governor to voice opposition.

There are 12 voting members of the FOMC, consisting of seven Fed board governors who always vote; the New York Fed president who always votes; and four rotating regional Fed presidents.

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," Siegel said in Wednesday's "Squawk Box" interview, while blasting the Fed for hiking rates in December, even in the face of a stock market collapse, and signalling at least two more increases in 2019.

"If I were on the board, I would have dissented. I think they were not looking at the signals in the marketplace," he said. "By the way, they admitted it. They made a pivot a couple weeks later. But why did we need the market to fall 20% during that period?"

He added, "I would like a little more split votes. It's not like the Supreme Court where we get 5-4 decisions. It's like 12 to nothing, 12 to nothing, 12 to nothing."

Since that Fed "pivot" to patience on rates this year, the S&P 500 rocketed higher, reaching new record highs this week and last week not since the fall before the bottom dropped out on Wall Street. Stocks tanked late last year, dipping briefly into a bear market, defined by declines of at least 20% from recent highs, on rate fears sparked by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's October comments, which were later walked back, about an aggressive path higher for rates.

Putting aside the controversies surrounding Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump's latest prospective nominee to the Fed board of governors, Siegel said he supports Moore's bid because the conservative pundit would challenge the status quo.

"It doesn't mean the person that is out-of-the-box is right. There are smart people on the Fed. They'll shoot him down if they don't think he has the data to back it up," argued the Wharton professor. "But I think you sharpen your own mind when you have someone out there giving a different viewpoint. You have to make your own arguments better."

Moore has echoed Trump's criticism of the Fed for hiking rates four different times last year. And the president stepped up that criticism Tuesday, tweeting calls for central bankers to reduce short-term borrowing costs by 1%. The current target range for the Fed funds rate that banks charge each other for overnight loans is 2.25% to 2.50%.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

More In Federal Reserve

Patti Domm3 hours ago
Dan Mangan
Jeff Cox
Read More