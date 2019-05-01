Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund aims to tap debt markets twice this year after 'amazing' market response

An employee looks out from the 32nd floor viewing platform of the Al Faisaliah Tower, as skyscrapers and commercial buildings stand beyond, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is planning to tap the debt market twice this year, after an overwhelmingly positive response from international investors.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is seeking to raise debt over the coming months as part of a sustained effort to boost its firepower and help support the oil-rich kingdom's ambitious economic transformation plans.

"We asked for $8 billion syndicate loan and we got an amazing response from the markets. We got like $24 (billion)… That was sometime last year. This year, we will do at least two debt raises," Yasir Bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, CEO of Saudi Arabia's PIF, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

When asked how much he was expecting the fund to raise over the coming months, Al-Rumayyan said: "I think it's going to be in the neighborhood of like 14 billion Saudi real and for the U.S. dollar I think it's going to be north of $8 or $10 billion."

"And still, I mean, this doesn't represent even 5% of our AUM (assets under management). Our target is to go between 15% to 20%. So, we'll continue on raising debt," he added.