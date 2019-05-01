Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund aims to tap debt markets twice this year after 'amazing' market response

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China tackles worries about Belt and Road debt as it notches a...

At the latest Belt and Road forum, Beijing gave a nod to criticism about saddling other countries with debt, while gaining a partner in one of the world's financial centers.

China Economyread more

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund aims to tap debt markets...

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is planning to tap the debt market twice this year, after an overwhelmingly positive response from international investors.

Investingread more

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

Apple stock spikes after reporting strong guidance and earnings...

Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.

Technologyread more

Robert Mueller reportedly criticized Barr's summary of special...

Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Politicsread more

Venezuela: Trump-backed Guaido calls for military uprising and...

Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."

Politicsread more

Sri Lanka's tourism sector counts the human and financial toll of...

As Sri Lanka's hospitality industry tries to come to terms with the human and financial costs, the government is under pressure to act decisively to bring restore confidence.

Asia Economyread more

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by 1% and urges more quantitative...

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."

The Fedread more

Disney Studios chairman hosting fundraiser for Pelosi and House...

Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn is hosting a fundraiser for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats as they prepare to defend their seats in the upcoming 2020...

Politicsread more

Alphabet had its worst day since 2012 after Google reported...

Alphabet reported decelerating advertising revenue for Google, sending its stock plunging following its first quarter 2019 earnings report.

Technologyread more

Australian stocks gain as most Asian markets stay shut for...

Stocks in Australia advanced in Wednesday morning trade, with most major Asian markets closed for holidays.

Asia Marketsread more

How Filipino brothers staved off competition from McDonald's to...

In business, there's nothing like a little healthy competition to keep you motivated. For the Jollibee brothers, that came early on in the sizable form of fast food icon...

Champions Cornerread more
Investing

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund aims to tap debt markets twice this year after 'amazing' market response

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is seeking to raise debt over the coming months as part of a sustained effort to boost its firepower and help support the oil-rich kingdom's ambitious economic transformation plans.
  • Last month, Saudi Aramco received more than $100 billion in orders by April 9 for its debut bond sale — even after a prospectus said Riyadh would not guarantee Aramco's notes — but chose to sell only $12 billion.
An employee looks out from the 32nd floor viewing platform of the Al Faisaliah Tower, as skyscrapers and commercial buildings stand beyond, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is planning to tap the debt market twice this year, after an overwhelmingly positive response from international investors.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is seeking to raise debt over the coming months as part of a sustained effort to boost its firepower and help support the oil-rich kingdom's ambitious economic transformation plans.

"We asked for $8 billion syndicate loan and we got an amazing response from the markets. We got like $24 (billion)… That was sometime last year. This year, we will do at least two debt raises," Yasir Bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, CEO of Saudi Arabia's PIF, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

When asked how much he was expecting the fund to raise over the coming months, Al-Rumayyan said: "I think it's going to be in the neighborhood of like 14 billion Saudi real and for the U.S. dollar I think it's going to be north of $8 or $10 billion."

"And still, I mean, this doesn't represent even 5% of our AUM (assets under management). Our target is to go between 15% to 20%. So, we'll continue on raising debt," he added.

Relationship-building exercise

Last month, Saudi Arabia's state-controlled energy giant Aramco received more than $100 billion in orders by April 9 for its debut bond sale — even after a prospectus said Riyadh would not guarantee Aramco's notes — but chose to sell only $12 billion.

The first-ever debt issuance from Aramco sparked massive global interest, with the move offering investors greater visibility into the financial performance of the world's most profitable company.

Many saw the debt deal as a relationship-building exercise ahead of plans to list a portion of Aramco on international stock markets in about two years.

That's largely because Aramco's bond sale took place about six months after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate of Istanbul. Intelligence agencies in the U.S. have since concluded the Saudi crown prince ordered the killing of Khashoggi.

Riyadh denies that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the murder.

Khashoggi's killing sparked concerns that international investors would shun the kingdom, but bond buyers do not appear ready to overlook an investment opportunity in Saudi Arabia — the world's largest oil exporter.

No reason for Aramco IPO delay after SABIC deal finalized

Aramco's debut bond sale came shortly after Aramco's planned $69.1 billion acquisition of a 70% stake in petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, PIF's Al-Rumayyan said the planned listing date of Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) in 2021 could yet be brought forward.

But, this could not happen before Aramco completed its bid for a majority stake in SABIC, he added.

"Once this transaction is closed I think there shouldn't be any reason for us to put Aramco IPO in a delay," Al-Rumayyan said.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

More In Investing

Tyler Clifford5 hours ago
Tyler Clifford6 hours ago
Tyler Clifford6 hours ago
Read More