Health and Science

Health officials quarantine a cruise ship in St. Lucia after confirming a case of measles

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Health officials in St. Lucia quarantined a cruise ship after confirming a female crew member has the measles. 
  • St. Lucia's Chief Medical Officer Merlene Fredericks-James declined to name the ship that's under quarantine. 
  • She said a small ship with fewer than 300 passengers and crew is under quarantine. 
This is an undated file photo of St. Lucia.
Prisma Bildagentur | UIG | Getty Images

Health officials in St. Lucia quarantined a cruise ship after confirming a female crew member has the measles.

St. Lucia's Chief Medical Officer Merlene Fredericks-James declined to name the ship that's under quarantine on the Caribbean island, though she said in a statement it's a small ship with fewer than 300 passengers and crew.

The ship has not left St. Lucia. The crew member is in isolation on board the ship and other crew members and passengers are not allowed to disembark, she said.

Measles is highly contagious. The disease can live in the air up to two hours after a person sneezes, infecting 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed it.

The Dutch Caribbean, the ship's last port of call before arriving in St. Lucia, alerted officials in St. Lucia that a lab test confirmed the female crew member had the measles.

St. Lucia officials are in "close communication" with regional and international health agencies, such as the Pan American Health Organization and the Caribbean Public Health Agency, Fredericks-James said.

Multiple measles outbreaks are occurring throughout the world. The U.S. is experiencing the worst year for measles in 25 years, with 704 cases confirmed this year, with nearly three-quarters of this year's cases occurring in unvaccinated people.

