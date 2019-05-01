Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed holds rates steady, citing lack of inflation pressure

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.

The Fedread more

Powell says Fed doesn't see strong case for rate cut or hike

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady, despite pressure from President Trump to cut them.

The Fedread more

A US-China trade deal is 'possible' by next Friday, sources say

Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.

Politicsread more

Dow and S&P 500 erase gains after Powell dashes rate-cut hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 turned negative on Wednesday after the top-ranking Federal Reserve official hinted that lower rates may not be in the cards.

US Marketsread more

Mark Zuckerberg explains how Facebook will make big bucks from...

Facebook on Tuesday announced a bevy of new shopping features for its various apps, setting a business foundation for the company's pivot to privacy.

Technologyread more

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on March 20.

The Fedread more

If Cook is right about China righting its economy, these stocks...

Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.

Marketsread more

New York Governor Cuomo calls for investigation into whether...

Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block and other tax preparation companies allegedly hid tax filing options from low-income...

Financeread more

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

The Fedread more

Luxury home sales see biggest slump in nearly a decade

The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...

Real Estateread more

Hulu gained twice as many US subscribers as Netflix at the start...

Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.

Technologyread more
Politics

A US-China trade deal is 'possible' by next Friday, sources say

Kayla Tausche@kaylatausche
Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • The U.S. and China may announce a trade deal by next Friday, sources tell CNBC. 
  • The world's two largest economies have pushed for an agreement to end an ongoing trade dispute. 
  • While Washington and Beijing have repeatedly cited progress in talks, some sticking points have prevented a final agreement. 
VIDEO1:3801:38
US-China deal 'possible' by next Friday: Sources

The announcement of a U.S. trade deal with China is "possible" by next Friday, sources told CNBC on Wednesday. 

A U.S. delegation met with Chinese negotiators in Beijing on Wednesday as the world's two largest economies try to hammer out details of an agreement. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for talks next week. 

Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage. While both sides have repeatedly touted progress in talks, disputes such as whether to immediately remove existing tariffs or keep them in place as an enforcement measure to stop practices such as intellectual property theft have derailed a final deal. President Donald Trump also wants China to buy more U.S. goods to reduce the trade deficit between the countries. 

On Wednesday, the White House said the latest talks moved Washington and Beijing closer to an agreement. In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "discussions remain focused toward making substantial progress on important structural issues and rebalancing the US-China trade relationship." 

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump greet attendees waving American and Chinese national flags during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Nov. 9, 2017.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Tuesday that the U.S. should know "one way or the other in the next couple weeks" how the trade talks will be resolved. 

The White House did not immediately comment on the possibility of a deal by next Friday. 

Reports have suggested the Trump administration could yield on some provisions as part of the deal. As part of a final agreement, the U.S. could immediately remove a 10% duty on part of the $200 billion in Chinese goods on which it levied tariffs, Politico reported Wednesday.

Washington would keep a 25% tariff on $50 billion in goods until after the November 2020 election, according to the news outlet. 

Investors have watched the ongoing talks closely. A prolonged trade dispute would damage U.S. businesses and the global economy. ﻿

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

More In Politics

Kevin Breuninger38 min ago
Amanda Macias40 min ago
Kevin Breuninger5 hours ago
Read More