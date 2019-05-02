America's Huawei fight is of no concern to the UAE, Dubai A.I. executive says

DUBAI — The U.S.'s concerted campaign against Chinese tech companies, particularly telecommunications giant Huawei, isn't stopping allies like the United Arab Emirates from making use of their technology.

This was evident during the country's inaugural AI Everything summit held this week in Dubai, which hosted delegates from companies around the world including the American heavyweights Google, IBM, Microsoft as well as Chinese rivals Alibaba, SenseTime and Huawei.

As the small Gulf nation strives to diversify its economy and enhance ease of doing business, its government is pushing for the broad implementation of artificial intelligence into everyday life, governance and business operations. To that effect, it's welcomed the partnership of a wide spectrum of companies and countries, decidedly declining to take sides in what many have described as the global AI race between China and the U.S.

"I don't believe it's a concern for our government, especially as we are managing that relationship very carefully," Aisha bin Bishr, director general of Smart Dubai, the government body leading Dubai's AI roadmap, told CNBC's Dan Murphy during the event.

"You cannot stop implementing technologies just because of some negative flags flagged externally — you need to take that risk and calculate it, be ready for anything to happen during that journey, and we work very closely with our chief security officers," she said.