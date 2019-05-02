Skip Navigation
Dow falls 200 points, stocks fall for a second day

Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

US Marketsread more

Beyond Meat surges more than 125% in market debut

On Wednesday night, Beyond Meat priced its initial public offering at $25 per share.

Food & Beverageread more

Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983...

The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banks

Financeread more

Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as workers cope with...

Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as factory workers cope with unpredictable hours

Technologyread more

Pelosi accuses AG Barr of committing a crime: 'He lied to...

"The attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime," Nancy Pelosi says of William Barr.

Politicsread more

Despite Trump, Moore says he 'doesn't see the case' for 1% Fed...

Stephen Moore, President Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve Board, rebukes the president's call for the central bank to sharply cut rates.

The Fedread more

'I don't think he's a misogynist' — GOP Sen. Pat Toomey defends...

The Pennsylvania senator says he would be "inclined to support" Moore for a Federal Reserve board seat.

Politicsread more

US plan to choke off Iran oil exports casts uncertainty over...

The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.

Energyread more

A SpaceX capsule built to fly humans was 'destroyed' during...

A top SpaceX official on Thursday confirmed reports that one of the company's Crew Dragon capsules was completely lost during testing in April.

Investing in Spaceread more

Nadler threatens to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt over...

"He has failed to check the president's worst instincts," Nadler says as Barr skips a House hearing. "He has even failed to show up today."

Politicsread more

Walmart is testing ways to trim the size of its store management...

Walmart is testing out a new employee structure within its stores in an attempt to reduce the size of its store management staff.

Retailread more

As S&P 500 sits at a record, nearly a quarter of stocks are stuck...

Not all stocks have joined in on the S&P 500's move back to records. More than one-fifth of its components are still at least 20% from 52-week highs even as the underlying...

Trading Nationread more
Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Beyond Meat priced its shares at $25 a share, on the high end of its last provided range.
  • The maker of plant-based meat substitutes plans to use the proceeds from its IPO to fund its growth. 
  • Beyond joins Levi Strauss, Zoom and Lyft in going public this year.
Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown speaks before ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, May 2, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Beyond Meat surged more than 125% in its debut on the Nasdaq Thursday.

The company's opening trade was $46.00 per share. On Wednesday night, Beyond priced its initial public offering at $25 per share, for an implied market value of $1.46 billion.

Its IPO price is on the high end of its expected range of $23 and $25 per share. The El Segunda, California-based company first set the range between $19 to $21 a share.

As more Americans embrace a flexitarian diet, cutting down their meat consumption for health and environmental reasons, plant-based meat substitutes are growing in popularity. Beyond's meat alternatives, which range from fake ground beef to burger patties, are designed to more closely mimic the texture and taste of traditional meat. Its products can be found at grocery stores, as well as restaurants like TGI Fridays, Del Taco and White Castle.

In 2018, Beyond reported revenue of $87.9 million, up 170% from the previous year's net sales of $32.6 million. The company plans to use the proceeds from going public to invest in manufacturing facilities, research and development, and sales and marketing.

Beyond is the latest company to make its debut on the stock market this year. While some, like Levi Strauss & Co. and Zoom, have thrived since their IPOs, others — such as ride-share giant Lyft — have seen their stock tumble.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

