Beyond Meat surges more than 125% in market debut

Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.US Marketsread more
On Wednesday night, Beyond Meat priced its initial public offering at $25 per share.Food & Beverageread more
The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banksFinanceread more
Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as factory workers cope with unpredictable hoursTechnologyread more
"The attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime," Nancy Pelosi says of William Barr.Politicsread more
Stephen Moore, President Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve Board, rebukes the president's call for the central bank to sharply cut rates.The Fedread more
The Pennsylvania senator says he would be "inclined to support" Moore for a Federal Reserve board seat.Politicsread more
The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.Energyread more
A top SpaceX official on Thursday confirmed reports that one of the company's Crew Dragon capsules was completely lost during testing in April.Investing in Spaceread more
"He has failed to check the president's worst instincts," Nadler says as Barr skips a House hearing. "He has even failed to show up today."Politicsread more
Walmart is testing out a new employee structure within its stores in an attempt to reduce the size of its store management staff.Retailread more
Beyond Meat surged more than 125% in its debut on the Nasdaq Thursday.
The company's opening trade was $46.00 per share. On Wednesday night, Beyond priced its initial public offering at $25 per share, for an implied market value of $1.46 billion.
Its IPO price is on the high end of its expected range of $23 and $25 per share. The El Segunda, California-based company first set the range between $19 to $21 a share.
As more Americans embrace a flexitarian diet, cutting down their meat consumption for health and environmental reasons, plant-based meat substitutes are growing in popularity. Beyond's meat alternatives, which range from fake ground beef to burger patties, are designed to more closely mimic the texture and taste of traditional meat. Its products can be found at grocery stores, as well as restaurants like TGI Fridays, Del Taco and White Castle.
In 2018, Beyond reported revenue of $87.9 million, up 170% from the previous year's net sales of $32.6 million. The company plans to use the proceeds from going public to invest in manufacturing facilities, research and development, and sales and marketing.
Beyond is the latest company to make its debut on the stock market this year. While some, like Levi Strauss & Co. and Zoom, have thrived since their IPOs, others — such as ride-share giant Lyft — have seen their stock tumble.
