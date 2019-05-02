NBA champ John Salley, an original investor in Beyond Meat, will let shares 'ride'

NBA champion John Salley isn't planning on cashing out of his investment in Beyond Meat anytime soon.

Shares of the El Segundo, California-based company surged 163% after going public Thursday. Salley, a vegan, is an original investor in Beyond Meat, which makes plant-based meat substitutes and was founded in 2009. Its products include fake burger patties, ground beef and sausage made with proteins from peas and faba beans.

"I'm feeling great," Salley said of the stock's performance Thursday.

He invested $5,000 with Beyond Meat and plans on letting his investment "ride."

"It is first. There are going to be other plant-based companies that come along here," he said on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report. "

"I think this one, I should just let it sit for as long as I can possibly let it go."