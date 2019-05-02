Bernie Sanders slams Joe Biden for downplaying China's economic threat to the US

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

US plan to choke off Iran oil exports casts uncertainty over...

The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.

Energyread more

Here's the one word from Jerome Powell that has people raising...

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was "transitory."

Market Insiderread more

Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983...

The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banks

Financeread more

Nadler threatens to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt over...

"He has failed to check the president's worst instincts," Nadler said, as Barr skipped a hearing Thursday. "He has even failed to show up today."

Politicsread more

Tesla shares pop on plan to raise $2 billion from investors,...

Tesla says in a filing that CEO Elon Musk plans to buy about $10 million of its stock.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders slams Joe Biden for downplaying China's economic...

Sen. Bernie Sanders has tried to set himself apart from former Vice President Joe Biden on free trade issues in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Politicsread more

How to see which apps are draining your iPhone battery the...

Here's how to see which apps are making your iPhone's battery drain the fastest.

Technologyread more

Toyota to invest $100 million in self-driving and robotic...

Toyota Motor plans to invest millions in businesses that specialize in autonomous transportation in the automaker's most recent push to step into the self-driving market.

Autosread more

Microsoft CEO says he'd be 'disgusted' by celebrating a $1...

Microsoft recently briefly hit the milestone of a $1 trillion market cap, a 230% increase since Satya Nadella became CEO.

Technologyread more

High health costs cause financial strain for more than 130...

The study, found that 56% of respondents, equating to roughly 137 million adults in the U.S., reported at least one instance of financial struggle due to medical expenses.

Health and Scienceread more

Ray Dalio says the coming of Modern Monetary Theory is...

Hedge fund king Ray Dalio is throwing his considerable weight behind an economic philosophy that would use zero interest rates to finance big government spending for more...

Economyread more

'The Mueller Report' is now a best-selling book

"The Mueller Report" sold more than 40,000 copies last week, according to an industry tracker.

Politicsread more
Politics

Bernie Sanders slams Joe Biden for downplaying China's economic threat to the US

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders takes an apparent shot at former Vice President Joe Biden over comments he made downplaying the economic threat China poses.
  • Sanders' trade views largely align with those of President Donald Trump, who has criticized free trade deals for sapping American manufacturing jobs.
  • Mitt Romney also slammed Biden, saying that his comments "will not age well."
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders participates in the She the People Presidential Forum in Houston, Texas, April 24, 2019.
Loren Elliott | Reuters

Sen. Bernie Sanders hopes to set himself apart from his most formidable 2020 rival on a signature issue: trade.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has led Sanders in early Democratic presidential primary polling since entering the race a week ago, raised eyebrows Wednesday by downplaying the economic threat posed by China. At a campaign stop in Iowa, Biden said: "China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man."

Biden has made similar comments in the past. But in a political environment where both major parties have knocked the downsides of free trade and decried the growing influence of the world's second-largest economy, his remarks stand out.

Sanders, who has aimed to set himself apart from Biden by highlighting his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement and Trans-Pacific Partnership deals, took a veiled shot at the former vice president Wednesday night. The Vermont independent said that since the 2000 passage of a bill extending normal trade status to China, which he opposed as a House member, the U.S. has lost more than 3 million manufacturing jobs. Biden voted for the measure as a senator.

"It's wrong to pretend that China isn't one of our major economic competitors," the Sanders campaign wrote in a tweet. "When we are in the White House we will win that competition by fixing our trade policies."

Criticism of Biden's comment came from the Republican side, too. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah responded to his remarks by saying, "This will not age well."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request to comment on Sanders' apparent criticism of the former vice president.

President Donald Trump won traditional manufacturing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016 in part by pledging to crack down on what he called Chinese trade abuses. His administration has levied tariffs on Chinese goods and pushed for a new trade agreement with Beijing, which it could announce in the coming weeks.

The president has found kindred spirits on the Democratic side. Primary candidates such as Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have argued that free trade agreements have hurt American workers by encouraging companies to hire overseas.

On Monday, Sanders released a trade plan designed to put more pressure on Trump over trade policy. He called on all of his presidential rivals to pledge to renegotiate U.S. trade deals and label China a currency manipulator, among other proposals. Trump promised to label China a currency manipulator but has not yet done so.

Biden — who has pegged his presidential hopes in part on winning his home state of Pennsylvania — will have to defend his trade policy history as he tries to garner support in Midwestern states. As a senator, he voted to ratify NAFTA. As vice president, he also pushed for the TPP agreement — which Trump, Sanders and several Democratic senators running for president opposed.

On Monday, Sanders drew a distinction between himself and the former vice president on trade.

"I helped lead the fight against NAFTA. He voted for NAFTA," he told CNN. "I helped lead the fight against (normal trade relations) with China. He voted for it. I strongly opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He supported it."

While Biden did not respond to Sanders' specific criticism, he defended his policy history Tuesday.

"I'm proud of my record," he said in Iowa.

Most early polls have showed Biden and Sanders leading the Democratic primary field nationally.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

More In Politics

Tucker Higginsan hour ago
John Harwood2 hours ago
Sam Meredith
Read More