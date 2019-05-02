Stephen Moore withdraws from Fed consideration, Trump says

Conservative economics pundit Stephen Moore has withdrawn his bid to be appointed to the Federal Reserve Board — within hours of boasting that he expected to be easily confirmed by the Senate — President Donald Trump said Thursday in a Twitter post.

Moore's putative nomination for the central bank had faced intense criticism and scrutiny after Trump said he wanted him on the Federal Reserve board.

Moore, a 59-year-old visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation think tank, drew fire for his economic views, a messy divorce, a $75,000 IRS income tax lien and past statements that belittled women.

"This is kind of a victory lap for the left because they took me down with a smear campaign," Moore said in an interview with Fox Business News on Thursday.

Moore, in his withdrawal letter to Trump, likewise blamed "the unrelenting attacks on my character," which "have become untenable for me and my family and 3 more months of this would be too hard on us."

A senior White House official told CNBC that the decision to pull the plug on Moore's candidacy was made shortly before Trump tweeted that Moore was bowing out.

His withdrawal comes less than two weeks after businessman Herman Cain dropped out from Fed board contention because of opposition from a number of Republican senators. Moore likewise was facing pushback from multiple GOP senators this week.

Two other Fed picks by Trump, Nellie Liang and Marvin Goodfriend, likewise failed.

Not long before Trump's announcement Thursday, Moore said in an interview with Bloomberg News that he disagrees with Trump's call for the central bank to sharply cut rates.

"I'm not so sure I agree with the White House that we should cut rates by an entire percentage point," said Moore, who has been critical of the Fed in the past. "I just don't see the case for that right now."

In that same interview, Moore said, "I think I'm going to win a big majority. ... Just because a senator today says they won't vote for me doesn't mean that three months from now they won't."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, quickly called on Trump on Thursday to nominate "two serious candidates," pointedly suggesting that Cain and Moore were anything that that.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, told reporters that Moore's withdrawal "was a good move, and I look forward to the next nominee."

Asked if Moore's case provided the White House with a lesson on vetting nominees for government posts, Capito quipped, "Read people's articles that they write would be a good start."

A White House official told CNBC that Moore's nomination was still considered viable as of Wednesday.

Also Thursday, The Guardian newspaper, citing a source, said Moore had been shorting his ex-wife Allison for years on the amount he was obligated to pay her in alimony and child support under the terms of their divorce settlement. The Guardian said Moore was underpaying Allison by $8,000 per month.

A Virginia judge had found Moore in contempt of court in 2012 for reneging on more than $330,000 in settlement, alimony and child support payments to Allison. Moore avoided a court-ordered sale of his home only after paying Allison two-thirds of what he owed her at the time.

Trump had yet to officially nominate Moore for the Fed board, which requires Senate confirmation. Several Republican senators had indicated the bid was in trouble.