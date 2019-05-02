Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, Tesla, Eventbrite & more

Since President Trump said he wanted him on the Fed board, Moore had faced intense criticism and scrutiny for his economic views, messy divorce and past statements, including...Politicsread more
Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.US Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Emmet Flood, who joined the White House legal team in May 2018, worked as an impeachment attorney for President Bill Clinton.Politicsread more
Beyond's Meat opening trade was $46 per share, nearly twice its IPO price of $25 per share.Food & Beverageread more
The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banksFinanceread more
Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as factory workers cope with unpredictable hoursTechnologyread more
High home prices along with strong demand have today's youngest homebuyers moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for local economies and home values in those...Real Estateread more
"The attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime," Nancy Pelosi says of William Barr.Politicsread more
The FDA in March proposed limiting sales of fruity e-cigarette flavors to age-restricted stores to curb what it has labeled a teen vaping "epidemic." Reynolds says the plan is...Health and Scienceread more
The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.Energyread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:
Tesla — Shares of the electric car company rose over 3.6% following its announcement of plans to raise $2 billion in capital through new equity and convertible notes. Tesla CEO Elon Musk signaled his intent to buy about $10 million of stock, or about 41,896 shares.
Wayfair — Wayfair plunged as much as 11% after the company reported steep gains in revenue, but a greater-than-expected loss for the first quarter of the year. Wayfair's revenue rose 39% to $1.94 billion in the first quarter of the year, compared with the $1.92 billion expected, according to data from Refinitiv. However, the online furniture-retailer posted a loss of $200.4 million, or $2.20 a share, versus a loss of $107.8 million, or $1.22 a share, during the same period a year earlier.
Eventbrite — Shares of Eventbrite continued to crater down 29% based on dismal first-quarter earnings and weak outlook released Wednesday. The stock is trading below $18 per share, its lowest level since its initial public offering in September of 2018. The online ticketing platform reported a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $81.3 million. Analysts forecast a loss of 9 cents on revenue of $83.0 million, according to Refinitiv.
Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat, which celebrated its initial public offering Thursday, saw its stock rocket as much as 140% in the hours following its first public trade. Beyond offers meat alternatives ranging from faux ground beef to burger patties and priced its IPO at $25 per share. The stock was last seen at $61.
Under Armour — Under Armour rose 4.32% after the sportswear company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Under Armour reported earnings of 5 cents per share, while analysts had expected no earnings, and revenues of $1.205 billion, $24 million higher than expected. The company also raised its guidance for the 2019 fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen — Shares of AmerisourceBergen rose 3.92% after the company reported mixed second-quarter earnings. The wholesale company reported earnings of $2.11 per share, 16 cents higher than expected, and revenues of $43.481 billion, $161 million lower than expected.
Discovery Communications — Discovery Communications fell more than 5% Thursday after reporting disappointing first-quarter revenue before the bell. The media company posted revenue of $2.707 billion, lower than the expected $2.716 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share were 87 cents, topping the forecast 79 cents.
—CNBC's Jessica Bursztynsky, Maggie Fitzgerald and Matt Lavietes and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.