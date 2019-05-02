Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, Tesla, Eventbrite & more

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown (C) celebrates with guests after ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, May 2, 2019 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:

Tesla — Shares of the electric car company rose over 3.6% following its announcement of plans to raise $2 billion in capital through new equity and convertible notes. Tesla CEO Elon Musk signaled his intent to buy about $10 million of stock, or about 41,896 shares.

Wayfair — Wayfair plunged as much as 11% after the company reported steep gains in revenue, but a greater-than-expected loss for the first quarter of the year. Wayfair's revenue rose 39% to $1.94 billion in the first quarter of the year, compared with the $1.92 billion expected, according to data from Refinitiv. However, the online furniture-retailer posted a loss of $200.4 million, or $2.20 a share, versus a loss of $107.8 million, or $1.22 a share, during the same period a year earlier.

Eventbrite — Shares of Eventbrite continued to crater down 29% based on dismal first-quarter earnings and weak outlook released Wednesday. The stock is trading below $18 per share, its lowest level since its initial public offering in September of 2018. The online ticketing platform reported a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $81.3 million. Analysts forecast a loss of 9 cents on revenue of $83.0 million, according to Refinitiv.

Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat, which celebrated its initial public offering Thursday, saw its stock rocket as much as 140% in the hours following its first public trade. Beyond offers meat alternatives ranging from faux ground beef to burger patties and priced its IPO at $25 per share. The stock was last seen at $61.

Under Armour — Under Armour rose 4.32% after the sportswear company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Under Armour reported earnings of 5 cents per share, while analysts had expected no earnings, and revenues of $1.205 billion, $24 million higher than expected. The company also raised its guidance for the 2019 fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen — Shares of AmerisourceBergen rose 3.92% after the company reported mixed second-quarter earnings. The wholesale company reported earnings of $2.11 per share, 16 cents higher than expected, and revenues of $43.481 billion, $161 million lower than expected.

Discovery Communications — Discovery Communications fell more than 5% Thursday after reporting disappointing first-quarter revenue before the bell. The media company posted revenue of $2.707 billion, lower than the expected $2.716 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share were 87 cents, topping the forecast 79 cents.

—CNBC's Jessica Bursztynsky, Maggie Fitzgerald and Matt Lavietes and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.