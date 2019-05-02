US Treasury yields tick higher as investors digest latest Fed meeting

Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.Marketsread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning, as investors digested new comments from the Federal Reserve.
At around 02:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5233%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.9233%.
The Federal Reserve surprised traders on Wednesday when curbing speculation that it could be getting ready for a rate cut. At the same time, the central bank also kept interest rates unchanged. Chairman Jerome Powell also said that the bank sees a decline in inflation as merely temporary and not yet a worrisome sign for the U.S. economy.
Thursday's focus is on data with jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
In terms of auctions, there is a sale of $50 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in eight-week bills.