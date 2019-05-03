Skip Navigation
Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren...

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

Elon Musk to investors: Self-driving will make Tesla a $500...

On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.

Beyond Meat is being valued like a tech company but it makes food

Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.

Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca from 'Star Wars,' dies at 74

Peter Mayhew passed in North Texas surrounded by his family on the evening of April 30, according to a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter account.

We went inside Tesla's Gigafactory. Here's what it looked like

CNBC went inside the 'machine that builds the machine,' and what could eventually be one of a dozen massive Tesla factories globally.

Facebook is reportedly recruiting allies for its for crypto...

Facebook has spoken with various companies, including Visa and MasterCard, about the project, which is known internally as Project Libra, according to the report.

Millennials are pouring into these smaller cities and buying...

High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.

YouTube says forthcoming original series and specials will be...

The tech company made the announcement Thursday night at its Brandcast event as part of the IAB Digital Content Newfronts.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, CBS,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 2.

Asia Pacific stocks slip ahead of closely watched US jobs data

Stocks in Asia Pacific were lower in Friday morning trade, following a second day of losses overnight on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls set to...

Sinclair will buy Disney sports networks in deal valued at more...

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest U.S. broadcast station owner, has reached a deal valued at more than $10 billion to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney.

Fed fends off efforts to be politicized by President Trump, for...

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear the Fed will not bend to the will of President Donald Trump, and so far he's winning.

Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca from 'Star Wars,' dies at 74

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Peter Mayhew passed in North Texas surrounded by his family on the evening of April 30, according to a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter account.
  • He donned the iconic Chewbacca costume in five films — "A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," "Revenge of the Sith," and "The Force Awakens" — as well as "The Star Wars Holiday Special."
Peter Mayhew at the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Peter Mayhew, the actor behind the character of Chewbacca from the "Star Wars" franchise, has died. He was 74.

He passed in North Texas surrounded by his family on the evening of April 30, according to a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter account.

Mayhew is most widely known for his portrayal of the more-than-200-year-old Wookie Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" franchise. He donned the costume in five films — "A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," "Revenge of the Sith," and "The Force Awakens" — as well as "The Star Wars Holiday Special."

Mayhew was able to attend Star Wars Celebration this year in Chicago but did cancel his appearances on April 11.

At his tallest, Mayhew stood at 7 feet 3 inches, although his height was not due to gigantism.

When Mayhew wasn't acting he was an active philanthropist. He worked with groups like the 501st Legion, Wounded Warriors and Make-A-Wish. He also established the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which is now set to be run by his wife Angie Mayhew.

A memorial service for friends and family is set to take place in late June while a fan memorial is expected to occur in December at EmpireCon LA.

The role of Chewbacca was passed to Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo in "The Last Jedi," although he acted as a double in "The Force Awakens." Suotamo reprised the role in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and will play Chewbacca in "The Rise of Skywalker" due out in December.

"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill paid tribute to Mayhew on Twitter, describing the actor as "a big man with an even bigger heart."

Others mourned Mayhew's passing on social media: