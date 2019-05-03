Apple Music has gotten a lot better in the last couple years — especially if you know these tricks

If you tried Apple Music a few years ago, you might have quickly switched back to Spotify. Apple's option felt bare and wasn't very good. But Apple Music, which costs $9.99 per month, has improved a lot, with better ways to discover and share new music. There are a few neat tricks hidden away, too.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal said Apple Music has more paying subscribers than ever, and reportedly passed Spotify in the U.S. with 28 million paid subscribers to Spotify's 26 million in the U.S.

Since it comes pre-installed on iPhones, iPads and Macs, it's an enticing service to people who own Apple products. It's also available on Android if you prefer. Plus, Verizon has been offering a free subscription to new subscribers, which has likely increased its base.

Here's how to get the most out of Apple Music.