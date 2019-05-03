Apple Music has gotten a lot better in the last couple years — especially if you know these tricks

This economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming given the current fiscal and monetary conditions, Warren Buffett says.Economyread more
The bank's Principal Strategic Investments team has grown in importance as Goldman Sachs has turned its sights on transforming itself.Financeread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the Mueller report, Venezuela and North Korea during a phone call on Friday, the White House said.Politicsread more
Stocks rose Friday as data showed U.S. job creation was stronger than expected in April.US Marketsread more
Increasingly extreme weather, from floods to wildfires to high-category hurricanes, are causing increasing damage to the nation's neighborhoods. Now, new research shows much...Rising Risksread more
Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Friday.Market Insiderread more
"I wouldn't buy one at all ... It sounds like a playboy's truck, instead of a work truck," said Texas cattle rancher Frank Helvey.Autosread more
The new campaign promotes Facebook Groups, which will feature prominently in the new version of the Facebook app.Technologyread more
Today, Ericsson is putting the infrastructure in place that is needed to make 5G a reality, and tower climbers like Jordan Robinson are in high demand to lay the groundwork.At Workread more
If you tried Apple Music a few years ago, you might have quickly switched back to Spotify. Apple's option felt bare and wasn't very good. But Apple Music, which costs $9.99 per month, has improved a lot, with better ways to discover and share new music. There are a few neat tricks hidden away, too.
Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal said Apple Music has more paying subscribers than ever, and reportedly passed Spotify in the U.S. with 28 million paid subscribers to Spotify's 26 million in the U.S.
Since it comes pre-installed on iPhones, iPads and Macs, it's an enticing service to people who own Apple products. It's also available on Android if you prefer. Plus, Verizon has been offering a free subscription to new subscribers, which has likely increased its base.
Here's how to get the most out of Apple Music.
Apple Music has a library of music videos that you can stream or download to watch later. You can find some to add to your library by doing this:
You can see what your friends are listening to and even subscribe to their playlists, so long as they're using Apple Music and have made those playlists public.
If you want to make yours public (or want to show your friends how to do it) do this:
Now that all your friends are sharing, here's how to subscribe to their playlists:
To see friends who have asked to follow you:
You can store music to play offline, in case you're somewhere without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, like on a subway or an airplane. Doing this is easy:
You can search for songs by typing in lyrics that are used in the song. This is useful if you have something stuck in your head and no idea who sang the song but still want to listen to it. Just do this:
I love this feature and use it often. My favorite is to play anything from "Chill" to unwind after work, but there are playlists for all sorts of moods or activities including party, fitness, motivation, romance, blue, sleep and more.
To find music by mood, do this:
If you own an Apple TV or a HomePod, you can broadcast the song you're listening to right to one of those. To do this: