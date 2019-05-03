Despite Brexit uncertainty, some analysts are turning bullish on UK assets

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Economists expect that the job market remained strong in April, and the economy added 190,000 jobs, about the same as March.Market Insiderread more
Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.Marketsread more
In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.Oil and Gasread more
Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was "an excellent banker" that was forced out by undue political pressure.Banksread more
Todd Gordon and Michael Bapis say Under Armour still looks good from a technical and fundamental perspective, and that new highs are on the horizon.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.Technologyread more
A trade deal between the United States and China — which is reportedly around the corner — might be derailed by a "temptation to game the system," according to a former U.S....World Economyread more
The lending was disclosed in Tesla's prospectus on Thursday to raise up to $2.3 billion with new shares and convertible debt.Technologyread more
Sterling and U.K. equities, particularly banks, are offering a surprisingly positive outlook, market experts told CNBC Friday.
The Bank of England (BOE) held interest rates steady Thursday while revising up its GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecasts for 2019 on the back of strong first-quarter data. In a press conference following the announcement, Governor Mark Carney hinted at future rate hikes, striking a slightly more hawkish tone despite ongoing uncertainty over the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.
HSBC Global Head of Foreign Exchange Strategy David Bloom said a substantial dovish slant in the market meant it was refusing to price in more hawkish signals from central banks. If Brexit was put aside, however, and investment growth in the U.K. was to ramp up again, the BOE "might turn a little more hawkish," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Friday.
"We're quite bullish on sterling actually, as we think it's got plenty of room to rise against the dollar," Bloom said.
Sterling closed trading at just over $1.30 Thursday, but HSBC's currency strategy team has forecast it to reach $1.37 by the end of 2019.
On the equity front, EY Global Assurance Leader Keith Pogson said U.K. banks were surprisingly well positioned to navigate the political uncertainty across major European economies.
"There's a lot of uncertainty, there's not a lot of growth, the interest rate environment is not changing so the banks aren't getting a lift from interest rates, and markets have been tough," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" Friday.
But Pogson suggested the "real upside" for European banks is being driven by cost, and whether banking giants can reduce cost for the technological innovation they need in order to remain competitive.
"Bizarrely, the U.K. is looking like one of the better markets at the moment," he said.
"Brexit aside, the ability to rationalize branch networks and other cost programs are actually showing quite a lot of upside. The U.K. banks that have announced (earnings) so far are generally showing pretty positive drivers on the cost side," he added.