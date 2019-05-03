Dunkin' CEO: 'We're going to look at plant-based proteins' for breakfast menu

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
This economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming given the current fiscal and monetary conditions, Warren Buffett says.Economyread more
Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.Marketsread more
Pence also appeared to lash out at Biden for his recent comments downplaying China's economic threat in a CNBC interview.Politicsread more
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Friday the U.S. economy is strong and interest rate policy is an appropriate place to support growth.Economyread more
The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.Jobsread more
Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.Marketsread more
Speaking at a time when the White House is pushing the Fed to lower rates, Bullard would not commit to that course, but did note the low level of inflation.The Fedread more
Today, Ericsson is putting the infrastructure in place that is needed to make 5G a reality, and tower climbers like Jordan Robinson are in high demand to lay the groundwork.At Workread more
Dunkin' CEO David Hoffman said that the coffee chain would look at plant-based proteins a day after Beyond Meat's initial public offering.Restaurantsread more
Just days after releasing the first official trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog," the film's director took to social media to try and assuage disgruntled fans, promising a...Entertainmentread more
Dunkin's breakfast options include more than just doughnuts. And soon, plant-based proteins could be up on the menu.
"We're going to look at plant-based proteins as well, going forward," CEO David Hoffman said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street " Friday.
In addition to coffee and doughnuts, the chain sells breakfast sandwiches and bowls. Its breakfast strategy has largely focused on being cheaper than the competition. At the start of 2019, Dunkin' kicked off its Go2s value menu, offering two of the same breakfast item for $2, $4 or $5.
The chain has also moved into offering lower calorie options that target customers looking for a healthier breakfast with items like the Power Breakfast Sandwich and new Egg White Bowl. Plant-based proteins are not necessarily lower calorie substitutes, but they do not share meat's connections to heart disease and cancer.
Hoffman's comments on plant-based proteins follow Beyond Meat's initial public offering on Thursday. Shares of the maker of meat substitutes skyrocketed 163%, making it the most successful public market debut so far this year.
And investors aren't the only ones who like plant-based proteins. In the U.S., the meat substitute market is worth about $1.44 billion, according to Euromonitor International data. By 2023, the market is expected to grow 74% to $2.50 billion.
Some fast food chains already have plant-based meat substitutes on their menus already. Restaurant Brands International's Burger King announced last week that it would launch its Impossible Whopper — made with the bleeding Impossible Burger — nationwide this year.
On Thursday, Dunkin' reported earnings and revenue that topped analysts' estimates. However, the coffee chain is still seeing traffic decline, despite investments in new espresso machines and menu innovation.