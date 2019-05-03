Millions of homes are underinsured against natural disasters as construction costs keep rising

Extreme weather, from floods to wildfires to high-category hurricanes, is causing increasing damage to the nation's neighborhoods. New research now shows that much of the nation's housing stock may be underinsured against these disasters.

The cost of rebuilding has risen significantly in the past two years and continues to rise, due to a severe construction labor shortage as well as new tariffs on materials. If these increased costs are not factored regularly into insurance coverage in disaster-prone areas, homeowners will be left with huge losses that could even resonate through the mortgage market.

Homeowners who can't recover from disasters are far less likely to stay current on their mortgages; if a region is devastated, home values drop and homeowners can fall underwater on their loans.

Last year, 14 different natural disasters, from record-setting wildfires in California to devastating hurricanes in Florida, cost the United States $91 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It was the eighth consecutive year with at least eight disasters in the billion-dollar range.

NOAA also reported that 2018 was the fourth hottest year on record and that warming not only increases the risk of drought, wildfires and stronger hurricanes, it also increases the risk of severe snowstorms.

All of these changes have insurers rushing to recalculate coverage on homes that may be total losses after a natural disaster. A new report from CoreLogic looked at valuations in four disaster-prone regions and came up with some alarming numbers on the rising risk to real estate from both increasingly extreme weather and higher reconstruction costs.