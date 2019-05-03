Trade talks closing in on finish line as markets weigh inflation data, earnings in week ahead

A trader works ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 12, 2019 in New York City.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China could be a strong catalyst for stocks, even though analysts say the market may have already priced in much of the gains.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for talks in the coming week, and sources have told CNBC a deal is possible by Friday. Trade has been one of the biggest overhangs for the market, but the prospect of successful talks has helped fuel the S&P 500's 17% gain this year.

Besides trade in the coming week, investors are awaiting Friday's inflation data, important after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comment Wednesday that weak inflation is transitory, signaling the Fed does not now have to consider an interest rate cut.

That comment from the Fed chief sent markets reeling, since many investors have been positioning in both bonds and stocks for a pre-emptive interest rate cut from the Fed. So Friday's consumer price index will be key, even though unlike the inflation measure the Fed watches, CPI is expected to show inflation running slightly above the Fed's 2% target in April. The Fed's favored PCE deflator had core inflation at 1.6% in the first quarter.

To close out this week, the April jobs report crushed Wall Street's expectations — adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the lowest level in a generation, the Labor Department said Friday. Wall Street had been expecting 190,000 hires and a 3.8% jobless rate.

"The more robust the incoming data is, the more time the Fed has to sit and watch and evaluate whether inflation is rising this year in the manner that they think it is. If the labor market is good enough, it allows the Fed to be patient, and let this thing play out," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays. Gapen said if the data and inflation is instead weakening, the Fed would have to rethink its position later in the year.