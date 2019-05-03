From Noah Syndergaard to Bethenny Frankel, grading the CNBC Stock Draft players and their picks

The 2019 CNBC Stock Draft is well underway. Former NFL kicker and defending stock draft champion Nick Lowery is betting that Nvidia, AMD, and Microsoft will deliver him a second trophy and fend off the likes of star Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and Skinnygirl mogul Bethenny Frankel.

On April 25th, the ten teams chose from a list of 61 investments, including stocks and other assets such as oil and bitcoin. Three rounds, one pick per team per round. The final list of selections can be found here.

The contest began with the closing price on the 25th and will end with the closing price on the final trading day before the Super Bowl (January 31, 2020). The winner is the contestant with the highest average price appreciation of his or her three selections.

Which team is best positioned to win? We asked the pros.

Seven strategists, traders, and chief investment officers sent us their thoughts on who is most and least likely to take home the trophy.

We should note that everyone we spoke to was clear that they wouldn't recommend their clients or anyone use the Stock Draft parameters as an actual investment strategy or buy these stocks based on which ones they think will perform best in this specific contest.