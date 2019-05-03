Trump and Putin talked about Mueller report, Venezuela and North Korea during phone call

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin from the Oval Office of the White House on January 28, 2017, in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the Mueller report, Venezuela and North Korea during a lengthy phone call on Friday, the White House said.

The two talked on the phone for more than an hour, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The leaders also discussed trade and a potential nuclear agreement including China, Sanders said.

Regarding the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, which concluded in March, Sanders said "both leaders knew there was no collusion." The discussion on the matter was brief, she said.

Trump also used the conversation to call on Putin to put pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize, Sanders said. The president has made the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula a key foreign policy priority.

Trump and Putin have spoken on the phone more than half a dozen times since Trump became president, according to official readouts from the White House. Last year, Putin said the two spoke "regularly."

The discussion between the two leaders comes amid tense relations between the two global powers, with a geopolitical standoff in Latin America threatening to break out into greater violence and intense domestic attention on Trump's dealings with Russia.

In recent days, the two countries have warned each other against further intervention in Venezuela, where U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido is escalating calls for a mass uprising against Nicolas Maduro, who retains Russian support.

"This is our hemisphere," Bolton said Wednesday. "It's not where the Russians ought to be interfering."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in a phone call to Mike Pompeo, the American secretary of state, that U.S. intervention in the country violated international law and could lead to grave consequences, Reuters reported.

And, at home, Trump's attorney general pick is facing is facing calls from a number of congressional Democrats to resign over what they say were misleading characterizations of concerns raised by Mueller's prosecutors.

Mueller's investigation into accusations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign dogged much of the first two years of his administration, and "placed a cloud over the Presidency that has only begun to lift in recent weeks," White House lawyer Emmett Flood wrote in a recent letter to Attorney General William Barr that was made public Thursday.

Barr delivered his first public testimony to Congress following the Mueller report's release on Wednesday. A day later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of lying to Congress, a crime.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.