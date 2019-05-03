Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering interest rates because of low inflation

Skip Navigation
Jobs surge in April, unemployment rate falls to the lowest since...

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering...

Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.

Warren Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple

Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.

Stocks are hitting resistance — and with good reason

The market is pricey — the forward earnings multiple for the S&P 500 is over 17, well above the historic norm of 15 to 16.

OPEC is 'likely to collapse,' warns Iran's oil minister

Iran's oil minister says OPEC is "likely to collapse" because some members are targeting their fellow producers, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia.

Tesla to raise even more capital than expected, including a...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Buffett willing to invest $20 billion in Occidental bid for...

Warren Buffett was willing to offer double what he eventually committed to help Occidental Petroleum acquire Anadarko Petroleum, sources said.

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren...

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

Overregulation will hand tech leadership to China: former...

Former Facebook board member Donald Graham says too much regulation of American tech firms will elevate Chinese companies.

Warren Buffett reveals how quickly his role in the Anadarko saga...

In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.

Tech executive funding push to elect US vice presidents...

A San Francisco executive who co-founded education tech platform Degreed is behind a national campaign to change the way the vice presidents are selected.

Warren Buffett: Bankers like Tim Sloan are 'pinatas'

Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was "an excellent banker" who was forced out by undue political pressure.

Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering interest rates because of low inflation

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C.on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018
Joshua Roberts | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence believes the Federal Reserve should look to cut its benchmark interest rate due to the continued growth of the U.S. economy.

"I think it might be time for us to consider lowering interest rates," Pence told CNBC's Eamon Javers on Friday. "We just don't see any inflation in this economy at all."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

