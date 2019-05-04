Trump says Kim Jong Un 'knows that I am with him' after North Korea launches unidentified projectiles

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Buffett: If bank needs bailout, the 'responsible CEO should lose...

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett thinks CEOs of failing banks with literally everything they're worth.

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett says auditor hasn't approved Kraft Heinz's...

Warren Buffett said Kraft Heinz is in dispute with its auditor, so Berkshire Hathaway hasn't gotten the food company's financials.

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett explains why he's making a bet in the energy...

Warren Buffett has shown a bigger interest in the oil industry with his recent $10 billion investment to back Occidental's bid for Anadarko, and he said it's a bet on the...

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett says bitcoin is a 'gambling device'

Warren Buffett's aversion to bitcoin just escalated.

Marketsread more

Munger says Berkshire will get 'a little more liberal' in buying...

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman and Warren Buffett's longtime partner Charlie Munger hinted that the company will buy more of its own shares in the future.

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett 'looked' at Uber investment 18 months ago, but...

More than a year ago Buffett looked into investing in the ride-sharing company, which is going public this year at a valuation above $80 billion.

Marketsread more

Wall Street is overestimating Fed rate cut odds, bond investor...

Melon Active Fixed Income CIO David Leduc believes investors should avoid long-duration bonds to avert potential losses.

Futures Nowread more

Trump says Kim Jong Un 'knows that I am with him' after North...

President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with North Korea 'will happen' and Kim 'does not want to break his promise to me.'

Politicsread more

North Korea fires multiple 'short-range projectiles,' South...

A senior administration official told NBC that National Security Advisor John Bolton has "fully briefed" President Donald Trump on the situation.

Defenseread more

Here's the email Tesla sent employees telling them to stop...

In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.

Technologyread more

How the hustle and gig economy is choking the middle class

There are 15.8 million independent workers who are full-timers. But getting recognized as a full-fledged employee — at Uber, Lyft and elsewhere — is not coming anytime soon....

At Workread more

Buffett's Berkshire posts $21 billion profit as stocks gain

The $21.66 billion overall profit, or $13,209 per Class A share, compared with a year-earlier net loss of $1.14 billion, or $692 per share.

Marketsread more
Politics

Trump says Kim Jong Un 'knows that I am with him' after North Korea launches unidentified projectiles

Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • Trump said he believes the North's Kim Jong Un will do nothing to interfere with the "great economic potential" of his country.
  • "He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me," Trump said. "Deal will happen!"
  • Hours earlier, Pyongyang had launched several unidentified, short-range vertical objects, according to the South Korean military. 
  • A South Korean military official told NBC News the projectiles were not ballistic missiles. 
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a break in talks at the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi on February 28, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with North Korea 'will happen,' hours after the South Korean military said Pyongyang had launched "several unidentified short-range projectiles."

Trump said he believes Kim Jong Un will do nothing to interfere with the "great economic potential" of North Korea.

"He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me," Trump said. "Deal will happen!"


The South Korean military originally said the North had launched a single missile, but later changed its language and said Pyongyang had launched several unidentified, short-range vertical objects. A South Korean military official told NBC News that North Korea did not launch ballistic missiles.

The South Korean president's office said Seoul and Washington are sharing detailed information and analyzing the material used in the projectiles and what exactly they were.

"In particular, we do notice that North Korea's action this time has taken place when the de-nuclearization dialogue is in lull state," presidential spokeswoman Koh Min Jung said. "We do hope that North Korea would positively participate in efforts to resume the dialogue."

A senior U.S. administration official told NBC News that National Security Advisor John Bolton had "fully briefed" Trump on the situation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the administration is aware of North Korea's actions: "We will continue to monitor as necessary," she said.

In April, North Korea claimed to have "tested a powerful warhead" in the first public weapons test for the regime since Trump and Kim met for a historic summit in Singapore last year.

Trump and Kim held a second round of talks in Vietnam February of this year, but negotiations collapsed after Trump reportedly handed Kim a note demanding he turn over the North's nuclear weapons and bomb fuel.

More In Politics

Tucker Higgins
Amanda Macias
Tucker Higgins
Read More